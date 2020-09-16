Khloe Kardashian’s New Diet & Workout Secrets Revealed: Why She’s Looking ‘Better Than Ever’

Khloe Kardashian’s time in quarantine has included new ways for her to stay in shape from the types of food and drinks she puts in her body to the workout regiments she now swears by.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is known for posting many Instagram pics and videos of her breaking a sweat on a near daily basis, especially during self-isolation. So what has the KUWTK star been doing that has kept her looking absolutely amazing over the past couple of months? “She’s toned up a lot by obviously working out, but she’s really watching her carb intake and that’s what the difference has been,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife. “She rarely eats carbs except fruits, but has really eliminated eating them at night anymore as of kind of recent which is why you’re noticing her looking better than ever right now.”

The mother-of-one isn’t doing all of this alone as our insider also said that she’s been having someone cook for her with the focus being mainly on “protein and veggies”. Khloe is also just as serious about the fitness side to her remaining in killer shape. “She’s upped her exercise regimen as of recent to be working out more. She has various trainers come to the house and is doing a lot of walking and hiking nearby her home thrown in there.”

Being home due to the Coronavirus pandemic has actually worked in her favor from a fitness perspective. “She seems to be doing something 7 days a week, even if it’s a light walk,” our insider continued. “Yes, she’s upped how often she’s working out because she’s been home so much so taking advantage of it. She works out at least an hour a day.”

Khloe’s trainer and Revenge Body star Luke Milton dished on the specific kinds of exercises he does on her and all of his celebrity clients in an exclusive interview with HL back in April.

“One of my favorite exercises that I do with all of my celebrity clients is the curtsey lunge with a pulse,” he revealed. “Perform 10 ‘curtseys’ with 20 pulses on each side. This workout focuses on the major muscle groups of the lower body and posterior chain. By targeting these muscles, your body will burn more calories and tone those ‘problem areas’ due to the amount of energy needed to facilitate movement of such large, working muscles.”