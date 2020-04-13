Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Luke Milton Shares 20-Minute Circuit You Can Do At Home With A Partner

In need of a new workout while stuck inside? Look no further because Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Luke Milton, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY the 20-minute circuit you can do with a partner at home.



Staying fit during self-quarantine can seem impossible but luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s, 35, trainer, Luke Milton, Revenge Body Celebrity Trainer and Founder of Training Mate, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the specific workout you can do with your partner in the comfort of you’re own home to get fit. “One of my favorite exercises that I do with all of my celebrity clients is the curtsey lunge with a pulse,” Luke revealed. “Perform 10 ‘curtseys’ with 20 pulses on each side. This workout focuses on the major muscle groups of the lower body and posterior chain. By targeting these muscles, your body will burn more calories and tone those ‘problem areas’ due to the amount of energy needed to facilitate movement of such large, working muscles.”

“Another favorite of mine is the lunge follow through. Start by performing a reverse lunge, dropping the rear knee to approximately 1 inch off the ground, in a sweeping motion go straight into a front lunge without letting your foot touch the ground during the transition, keep your abs engaged and make sure your knee stays above your ankle and doesn’t extend over your toes during the front lunge. Complete 10 of these on each side.”

“Now, working into the posterior chain. Lay on your back, bend your knees with your feet flat on the ground, extend your hips up, driving force through your heels and midfoot, engage your glutes and externally rotate your knees out and then bring them back in (abduction and adduction) working the muscles of the glutes as well as those inner thighs. Do as many of these as you can in 45 seconds.”

As for a great exercise you can do with a partner, Luke shared, “Here is a cool one to do with a partner: One partner goes into a squat hold, and the other squat down so you’re a little higher than a 90-degree angle at your knees. Then ‘crab walk’ out four steps, and then do a squat jump (do this for one minute) and then swap roles.”

“To tie it all together, go into a forearm plank position facing your partner, activate your abs and tuck in your ribs. Hold this for 60 seconds, during the 60 seconds, extend your arm and high five your partner. Try and complete 5 high fives in 1 minute.”

Luke shared a quick and efficient workout circuit which you can follow below. “This is a great circuit to keep your peach emojis flying through your phones, try and complete the circuit, in order and repeat three times with a 60-second rest between each set.”

Circuit:

1. “Curtsey lunge with pulse

2. Lunge follow-throughs

3. Hip thrusts/clam

4. Crab Walk/Squat jump

5. Plank with partner high five”