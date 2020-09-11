Dua Lipa Sizzles In A Bright Orange Bikini: Plus — 6 More Stars Rocking Swimsuits In September

Summer isn’t over for celebs like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin! Hollywood’s hottest stars are still soaking up the September sun in sultry swimsuits. Take a look!

Dua Lipa is taking in the last days of summer by sipping cocktails in the pool! The “Don’t Start Now” singer, 25, showed off her amazing figure in a blood orange bikini on September 10 — giving us all the summer vibes, despite September’s arrival. Dua shared a series of photos to Instagram, one of which showed the singer sporting a pair of tinted yellow shades. The series of photos included a selfie of Dua, a fruity beverage and a few snaps of Dua and friend Savannah Hudson lounging on pool floats.

There’s plenty more stars like Dua who refuse to say goodbye to summer. Kourtney Kardashian is still spending time traveling with her family, as is Hailey Baldwin, who’s been all over the U.S. with husband Justin Bieber this summer. We’ve rounded up our favorite style stars who continue to rock swimsuits in September. — Check them out, below:

Hailey Baldwin-Bieber

Hailey Baldwin can make any swimsuit look good. The supermodel, 23, shared a collage of photos while adventuring with her husband over Labor Day Weekend. Hailey shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a black two-piece, with a life jacket on for safety. The couple, who’s been traveling from state-to-state throughout the summer, appeared to be in a mountainous area with a gorgeous lake. She also shared a cute snap with JB on a boat, as well as a calming photo of her floating in the lake.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and bikinis are so synonymous. The supermodel, 24, shared this closeup bikini selfie to Instagram on September 4. Kendall, just like her BFF Hailey, enjoyed some R&R at a stunning lake location. She showed off her model physique in a floral yellow bikini. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even showed off her jet ski skills on the water, before closing out the night with a campfire.

Kourtney Kardashian

You can always count on Kourtney Kardashian to deliver epic traveling content, which usually includes a bikini photo or two. The Poosh founder, 41, posted this scenic snap at a lake location on September 10 — indicating that her sister, Kendall may have been with her. Kourtney was pictured lounging on a dock in a hot pink bikini. “Too hip to take a dip,” the travel lover, who wore a blue bucket hat, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has worked tirelessly on her body through the years, so it’s only right that she flaunts her amazing curves on the ‘gram. The Good American founder, 36, shared this twinning snap with her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson on September 1. The mother-daughter duo were matching in zebra-print bikinis, which made for an adorable beach photo op. Baby True donned a swimsuit by PQ Swim, while her mom sported a sultry two-piece by Onia. Although the photo was a throwback from a past trip to Turks and Caicos, we had to include it for the simple reason that it’s SO cute!

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara sizzled in two different one-piece swimsuits over Labor Day Weekend, as seen in a pair of pool snaps on Instagram. The Modern Family actress, 48, wore a white, strapless suit in the first photo, which included a black belt at the waist. She paired her look with a stone necklace and Foster Grant sunglasses. The second photo showed Sofia rocking a blood orange, cut-out one-piece that tied at the waist. While she styled her hair in an up-do in the first snap, the second showed Sofia with her brunette locks down and straight. And, let’s not forget about her fiery red lip!

Jordyn Woods

Last, but certainly not least, is Jordyn Woods. The model, 22, who recently debuted bleach blonde hair, put her amazing curves on display in this two-piece by Matte Collection on September 1. The $26 swimsuit features brown spots and adjustable string straps. Additionally, she wore a Brad Cover Up Top in white from the same brand. Let us note that Jordyn is an ambassador for Matte Collection, which she tagged in her Instagram post.