Jordyn Woods’ Hair Makeover: Kylie Jenner’s Former BFF Shows Off New Blonde Locks — Before & After

Jordyn Woods is a blonde! The model and influencer swapped her raven waves for sleek platinum hair, which she debuted with the hottest photos.

While people usually dye their dark for fall, Jordyn Woods did the opposite! The 22-year-old model and influencer revealed her ice blonde makeover in a car selfie on Sept. 10, which gave us major Barbie vibes with her icy strands and bubblegum-colored nails. Jordyn’s pink acrylics matched the embroidered lettering on her gray ribbed tank from Body! by Raven Tracy.

Jordyn was clearly feeling herself, as she should! “I came cause I knew you’d show up,” she captioned the hair selfie, and added two pink heart emojis. Jordyn showed off her new icy locks in even more photos taken on a desert road, which also revealed her matching “Body!” sweatpants that retail for $79.99, and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Fans were in love with this hair makeover! “Love this look,” one person gushed in Jordyn’s Instagram comments section, while another wrote, “Giving me Regina George vibes.” Celebrities also chimed in with their thoughts like Normani, who showed her approval for the new ‘do with pink heart emojis, and DaniLeigh, who left multiple heart-eyed emojis!

Right before the hair transformation, Jordyn had dark brunette-black hair, which she wore in long gorgeous curls for G-Eazy and Mulatto‘s new music video for “Down” that dropped on Sept. 3. She also showed off these curls while rocking a $26 cow print bikini from the Matte Collection, which she shared to Instagram on Sept. 1. Jordyn really can rock any hair color.

Jordyn shared her hair makeover two days after it was revealed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she had made a few appearances on, would end in 2021 following a 20-season run. Jordyn and the KarJenners cut ties with one another after Jordyn claimed that Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, kissed her on the lips — but with “no passion” — after leaving his after-party in Feb. 2019.

The controversy did damage in Jordyn’s relationship with BFF Kylie Jenner and her longtime family friends, but Jordyn has followed her own successful path after leaving the KarJenner entourage. Before going blonde, Jordyn even landed a cover on MOD Magazine for its Summer 2020 issue.