Jordyn Woods Slips On Latex Gloves For Sexy Hotel Bedroom Pics During G-Eazy Video Shoot

Slay! Jordyn Woods looked drop dead gorgeous in these glamorous shots from G-Eazy’s ‘Down’ video, which featured her as a party guest.

Jordyn Woods, 22, looked absolutely incredible in her latest photos! The FRSTPLACE fitness founder rocked a nude colored cocktail dress by House of CB and black latex gloves as she posed in a hotel bedroom in the pictures, shared to her Instagram account on Friday, Sept. 4. The sexy snaps were taken behind-the-scenes from G-Eazy and Mulatto‘s music video shoot for single “Down.” Jordyn captioned the carousel post, “BTS from the DOWN Video shoot out now @g_eazy @mulatto,” adding a black heart emoji.

In the video, Jordyn is featured amongst a roster of party guests all dressed in 1920s inspired gear. The music video is set inside a hotel reminiscent of the Hollywood Roosevelt where G-Eazy — neé Gerald Earl Gillum — works as a bellman. Later in the video, Jordyn can be seen dancing away in a ballroom as Mulatto raps, showing off her stunning chandelier earrings, silver bracelets and black pumps. Her bronzy makeup by Nikko Anthony absolutely glowed on-camera, which included a dramatic black liner, glossy lip and smokey eye.

“Girllll you making moves, so proud of you !!” one fan gushed in the comments, while others were obsessed with how good she looked in the photos. “You so damn fine,” “damn girl” and “yeah you’re perfect,” fans posted, with many dubbing her a “Queen.” They can definitely say that again! The influencer looked so glam with her long curly hair, elevating her already-perfect look.

Jordyn regularly posts about her fitness journey and body positivity on Instagram, embracing her gorgeous natural curves in these latest photos. “I feel like being body positive means wanting to be the best version of yourself,” she said to Cosmopolitan in 2019. “If you want to be skinny, big, or whatever you want to be, you have every right to be that, as long as you’re being good to your body,” she also said. In recent months, Jordyn has launched FRSTPLACE, which offers structured 12-week workout plans for both home and the gym designed personally by Jordyn.