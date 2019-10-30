Jordyn Woods Shows Off Toned Abs In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings For Intense Workout

She’s at it again! Jordyn Woods shared a sexy video of her working out one day after she almost had a wardrobe malfunction while posing as Cleopatra for Halloween.

Jordyn Woods, 22, appears to be loving all the attention she’s been getting lately! She showed off her ample assets in a sports bra and skintight leggings on Instagram on Oct. 29 in a video that centered on her collaboration with a major gym equipment company. The camera got up close and personal with her throughout the clip where her enviable figure was on display while she broke a sweat with another fitness enthusiast. Her post came with a bunch of words about the brand and also included a heartfelt personal message to her fans. “Thank you SO much for supporting me in this new venture,” she gushed in the caption. “I appreciate it more than you know.”

The social media star also got a little playful during the footage. She gave the camera a sultry wink and happily danced around in between workouts. Fans loved every bit of it, leaving messages in the comments section about her new business venture and how great she looked. “THICC Sexxy beauty,” one follower wrote about her appearance. “Sooooo proud of you Jordy,” another fan chimed in. Jordyn’s workout video hasn’t been the only thing that’s been catching people’s eyes this past week.

She narrowly avoided a nip slip while posing in her sexy Cleopatra costume on Instagram on Oct. 28! Jordyn channeled the historic figure in a skimpy gold bikini top that barely held onto her breasts and a sheer white skirt that showed off her rocking curves.

Repeat offender! Jordyn’s near-naked figure was also on display in a camo-inspired bodysuit on Instagram on Oct. 25. She sported her revealing look in a series of selfies that was captioned with “Sorry I missed your call.”

Her camo-theme was also seen in an Instagram video she posted on Oct. 24. She happily showed off how her body has firmed up since starting her new workout programs one week earlier. Clearly things are going well for her in this department!