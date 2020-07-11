See Pics
Jordyn Woods, Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Vanessa Hudgens Rock White Swimsuits As They Celebrate Summer

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Nothing makes a tan look better than a white swimsuit! Celebs like Jordyn Woods and Vanessa Hudgens are showing off their summer glow in these pretty white bikinis and one-pieces.

Jordyn Woods, 22, Vanessa Hudgens, 31, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, all got the same memo: white swimsuits are in this season! As celebs make the most of summer 2020 while in quarantine, they’re showing off their tans in white bikinis and one-pieces. Jordyn took to Instagram on July 4 to share a photo sitting by the pool in a stunning one-piece. In the snap, she paired the swimsuit which featured a plunging neckline, with black and white patterned shades. Her dark locks, which appeared to have been freshly blown out, fell just below her shoulders. “How many days has it been since Juneteenth?” she captioned the pic, referencing the June 19 holiday.

Happy Sunday ☀️ #vanessahudgens

Meanwhile the former High School Musical actress was totally in sync, rocking a white bikini on the national holiday. She posed for a series of selfies with her adorable dog, which showed her relaxing on an outdoor lounge chair. The photos, which appeared on her Instagram Story, featured a filter which changed the color of her eyes and added a sparkle to her face, as she smiled and showed off her natural makeup look. Vanessa also paired her white bikini top with layered gold necklaces.

how many days has it been since Juneteenth?

Sailor Brinkley-Cook also rocked a white bikini as she celebrated her 22nd birthday, and the Fourth of July, in the Hamptons. She showed off her enviable figure in a full-body video posted to her Instagram Story, which showed the daughter of Christie Brinkley in her bathroom, wearing a two-piece swimsuit by WeWoreWhat.

Twenty two! ✌🏼✌🏼🎂

The Dancing With The Stars contestant also mixed things up when she celebrated her birthday a couple of days prior in a mesh mauve bikini. “Twenty two!” she captioned the carousel post, which featured happy snaps of her whole family, including boyfriend Ben Sosne. One of the images showed the young couple kissing passionately by the shore.