See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jordyn Woods Loves Her Curves While Lounging By the Pool In Her Bikini — Pic

jordyn woods
Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Jordyn Woods in the “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 1” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordyn Woods steps out of quarantine with her lookalike sister to buy organic groceries. Pictured: Jordyn Woods BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Lucas / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite, Jordyn Woods attempts to hide from cameras while arriving at "Derrière" Night Club in Hollywood. She shows off her stunning figure in snakeskin while partying with Instagram star Brother Nature and friends. Pictured: Jordyn Woods BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Quarantine life isn’t so bad for Jordyn Woods, who’s spending her time hanging out by the pool in a bikini — and sharing the pics on Instagram, of course!

Jordyn Woods is soaking up the sun while quarantined at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The model posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram on April 26, where she’s wearing an orange string bikini and sitting on the edge of the pool. Her curves are on full display in the sexy two piece, and Jordyn is striking a pose with her eyes closed. She’s also rocking a baseball cap in the pics, while her wet hair is cascading down her back. “Quarantini,” she captioned the images.

In addition to her posts on Instagram, Jordyn also shared some videos on her Instagram Story of herself getting wet and wild in the pool. The 22-year-old has been logging a lot of family time during quarantine, as she’s been spending quality time with her mom, as well as her younger sister, Jodie. When quarantine regulations were first put in place, Jordyn was stuck in Abu Dhabi, and was unable to get a flight out for a couple of weeks. However, she finally got back home, and has been in Los Angeles ever since.

Earlier this month, Jordyn Woods was revealed to be the Kangaroo on the April 8 episode of The Masked Singer (which was previously filmed). Following her elimination on the show, Jordyn opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how The Masked Singer may actually just be the beginning of her music career.

View this post on Instagram

quarantini 🥂

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

“I’ve always done music, kind of privately,” Jordyn admitted in our interview. “I’ve never taken it seriously. But, growing up, there was always music playing in my house. I always love to sing around my house. [But] I didn’t take it seriously until last year. I was spending some time in my house and going through a lot, and I got a keyboard. I started teaching myself how to play the piano and I started writing. It’s a form of therapy for me.” Well, right now is certainly a good time to practice!