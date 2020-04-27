Quarantine life isn’t so bad for Jordyn Woods, who’s spending her time hanging out by the pool in a bikini — and sharing the pics on Instagram, of course!

Jordyn Woods is soaking up the sun while quarantined at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The model posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram on April 26, where she’s wearing an orange string bikini and sitting on the edge of the pool. Her curves are on full display in the sexy two piece, and Jordyn is striking a pose with her eyes closed. She’s also rocking a baseball cap in the pics, while her wet hair is cascading down her back. “Quarantini,” she captioned the images.

In addition to her posts on Instagram, Jordyn also shared some videos on her Instagram Story of herself getting wet and wild in the pool. The 22-year-old has been logging a lot of family time during quarantine, as she’s been spending quality time with her mom, as well as her younger sister, Jodie. When quarantine regulations were first put in place, Jordyn was stuck in Abu Dhabi, and was unable to get a flight out for a couple of weeks. However, she finally got back home, and has been in Los Angeles ever since.

Earlier this month, Jordyn Woods was revealed to be the Kangaroo on the April 8 episode of The Masked Singer (which was previously filmed). Following her elimination on the show, Jordyn opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how The Masked Singer may actually just be the beginning of her music career.

“I’ve always done music, kind of privately,” Jordyn admitted in our interview. “I’ve never taken it seriously. But, growing up, there was always music playing in my house. I always love to sing around my house. [But] I didn’t take it seriously until last year. I was spending some time in my house and going through a lot, and I got a keyboard. I started teaching myself how to play the piano and I started writing. It’s a form of therapy for me.” Well, right now is certainly a good time to practice!