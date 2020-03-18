Jordyn Woods was totally soaking up the sun as she remained in the United Arab Emirates, showing off her gorgeous black and white polka dot dress in a series of new photos she shared to her Instagram account!

Jordyn Woods is taking in the sunshine while she can. The model, 22, took to her Instagram account on March 16 to show off her how she’s spending her time in the United Arab Emirates with a glamorous selection of photos featuring her posing poolside. In the carousel post, Jordyn showed off her gorgeous black and white polka dot dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. The retro-inspired ensemble featured off-the-shoulder draped straps along with thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. Jordyn paired the dress with a set of white, peep-toe sandal heels along with vintage looking sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. In the background, palm trees, cabanas, and the ocean made for the perfect backdrop for her photo series. “I promise I’m not mad that’s just my face,” Jordyn captioned the images.

And Jordyn has seriously been living her best life! On Friday, March 13, Jordyn took to her Instagram once again to share more images from her international getaway. This time, however, Jordyn took a dip in the water in Abu Dhabi and looked truly sun-kissed in her bright lime green bikini. Posing in the water, on a swing, and sharing snaps from her time on the beach, Jordyn was totally at peace while taking some much needed rest and relaxation from her hectic scheduled. “first available flight for us isn’t for a couple of days so I’m taking full advantage & enjoying this view,” Jordyn captioned the images, referencing the global Coronavirus pandemic, which has complicated major travel.

What made this particular set of photos special, however, was that they were posted on Tristan Thompson‘s 29th birthday! Naturally, Jordyn was totally unbothered by the occasion, clearly enjoying the sun and sand after her tumultuous year involving Tristan and the Kardashian/Jenner family. Jordyn was memorably thrust into the middle of Tristan’s cheating scandal in February 2019, when the pair were caught kissing at a party. Tristan’s partner at the time, Khloe Kardashian, 35, chose to end their relationship, but the entire ordeal turned incredibly dramatic, leading Jordyn to be practically excommunicated from the Kardashian and Jenner family — including her former BFF, Kylie Jenner, 22.

In the months since the scandal, though, Khloe’s tune began to change, especially how she felt about Jordyn. In early December 2019, Khloe shared a message essentially extending forgiveness to the 22-year-old model. “Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life,” Khloe shared in her Instagram post, adding, “forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.” She went on to reveal, “That message is for Jordyn.” With the past behind her, Jordyn is clearly ready for this new chapter of her life and is already fully embracing it!