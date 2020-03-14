See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jordyn Woods Appears Unbothered On Tristan Thompson’s 29th Birthday By Posing In A Sexy Bikini

Jordyn Woods Tristan Thompson
Shutterstock/SplashNews
Jordyn Woods '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite, Jordyn Woods attempts to hide from cameras while arriving at "Derrière" Night Club in Hollywood. She shows off her stunning figure in snakeskin while partying with Instagram star Brother Nature and friends. Pictured: Jordyn Woods BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Girl's Night Out! Actress, Jordyn Woods and socialite Lori Harvey are seen laughing while leaving a night out at Delilah with friends in West Hollywood. The two looked stunning as they turned heads in sexy fits. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Girl's Night Out! Actress, Jordyn Woods and socialite Lori Harvey are seen laughing while leaving a night out at Delilah with friends in West Hollywood. The two looked stunning as they turned heads in sexy fits. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 42 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Tristan Thompson’s 29th birthday appeared to be the furthest thing from Jordyn Woods’ mind during her amazing vacation overseas.

Tristan who? Jordyn Woods, 22, was living her best life in Abu Dhabi on Friday, March 13, the same day as the NBA star’s 29th birthday. She shared two separate but equally stunning photos of her having a blast on Zaya Nurai Island in nothing but a bright lime green bikini that showed off her curves and swerves. Jordyn went makeup free in both pics, one of which was a selfie that put her natural beauty on display while the other found her posing in the clear blue waters. “first available flight for us isn’t for a couple of days so I’m taking full advantage & enjoying this view,” she captioned one of the photos, more than likely referencing the travel issues surrounding the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps a fun getaway was what Jordyn needed while Tristan celebrated his 29th birthday. For those who don’t remember the former KarJenner pal had a major falling out with the world famous family after she kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s then boyfriend Tristan at a house gathering. The situation pretty much ended a lot of things for all parties involved, one being Jordyn’s tight friendship with former BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, and the other seeing the end of The Good American founder’s relationship with the NBA star for good.

Tristan’s social media was lit up with Happy Birthday messages for him including one from a somewhat surprising person… Kim Kardashian! The 39-year-old vowed to “celebrate” with him soon within an Instagram dedication to him. She also joked about having only one photo of them in their history of knowing each other which he wants to change. “We have to start using the photo booth at parties,” he wrote while resharing her IG story.

Things appear to be on the up and up for Jordyn ever since her massive scandal broke. She’s been seen out and about with a variety of new celeb friends that includes rapper Megan The Stallion, 24, and R&B crooner Trey Songz, 35. The ladies turned up at a Halloween party in October 2019 by coordinating with one another in their Mortal Kombat costumes.