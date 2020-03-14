Jordyn Woods Appears Unbothered On Tristan Thompson’s 29th Birthday By Posing In A Sexy Bikini

Tristan Thompson’s 29th birthday appeared to be the furthest thing from Jordyn Woods’ mind during her amazing vacation overseas.

Tristan who? Jordyn Woods, 22, was living her best life in Abu Dhabi on Friday, March 13, the same day as the NBA star’s 29th birthday. She shared two separate but equally stunning photos of her having a blast on Zaya Nurai Island in nothing but a bright lime green bikini that showed off her curves and swerves. Jordyn went makeup free in both pics, one of which was a selfie that put her natural beauty on display while the other found her posing in the clear blue waters. “first available flight for us isn’t for a couple of days so I’m taking full advantage & enjoying this view,” she captioned one of the photos, more than likely referencing the travel issues surrounding the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps a fun getaway was what Jordyn needed while Tristan celebrated his 29th birthday. For those who don’t remember the former KarJenner pal had a major falling out with the world famous family after she kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s then boyfriend Tristan at a house gathering. The situation pretty much ended a lot of things for all parties involved, one being Jordyn’s tight friendship with former BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, and the other seeing the end of The Good American founder’s relationship with the NBA star for good.

Tristan’s social media was lit up with Happy Birthday messages for him including one from a somewhat surprising person… Kim Kardashian! The 39-year-old vowed to “celebrate” with him soon within an Instagram dedication to him. She also joked about having only one photo of them in their history of knowing each other which he wants to change. “We have to start using the photo booth at parties,” he wrote while resharing her IG story.

Things appear to be on the up and up for Jordyn ever since her massive scandal broke. She’s been seen out and about with a variety of new celeb friends that includes rapper Megan The Stallion, 24, and R&B crooner Trey Songz, 35. The ladies turned up at a Halloween party in October 2019 by coordinating with one another in their Mortal Kombat costumes.