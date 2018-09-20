Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods: Steamy Shoot In Nude Bodysuits Promoting Makeup

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics collaboration with her best friend Jordyn is about to drop on Sept. 21, and to celebrate, the dynamic duo did a super sexy photo shoot together. Click to see the pics!

Ooh la la! To promote the newest Kylie Cosmetics launch, Kylie Jenner, 21,and her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, did a steamy shoot together. Their nude and neutral outfits let their makeup shine front and center. The girls rocked colorful eye looks, and glossy lips. Their collaboration officially drops on September 21 at 3pm PST. We can hardly wait! The line will feature a 12 shade eye palette, featuring beautiful browns and golds, a hunter green and a bright purple. Some of the shade names include Love You Bitch, My Heart, Soul Mate, Marry Me, Ride or Die, Loyal and Wife Life.

The highlighter palette has four shades, with names No New Friends, Inseparable, Best Life, and Together Forever. The collection also has a gorgeous gold and a pink lip gloss. There is also a dark red lipstick. The packaging is super fun and will make you want to Facetime your BFF every time you’re getting ready to go out. Watch a video from Jordyn and Kylie’s steamy photo shoot below:

The collection is so pretty, and the images of the girls are even more beautiful! They truly have such a strong friendship — it’s something to strive for! Kylie Cosmetics is nearly a billion dollar company, and we are happy that Kylie is sharing the wealth — literally — with Jordyn with this new collaboration.