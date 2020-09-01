Jordyn Woods Models Affordable $26 Bikini & Sheer Shirt In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Jordyn Woods is sizzling hot in a new bikini photo she shared to Instagram on September 1! The model rocked a spotted two-piece with a sultry coverup and floppy hat. Shop her affordable bikini, here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods just shared her hottest bikini photo yet! The model, 22, showed off her amazing curves in the Apollo Bikini by Matte Collection in her latest Instagram post. The $26 white two-piece features brown spots and adjustable string straps. Jordyn was also wearing the Brad Cover Up Top in white from the same brand. The Matte Collection ambassador tagged the brand in her post.

“Hello September, please be good to us,” Jordyn captioned her post, adding a teddybear emoji. The model, who appears in the late Pop Smoke‘s “Mood Swings” video, accessorized with an oversized, floppy hat and gold hoops. Jordyn was pictured sitting on a bench that appeared to overlook the Hollywood Hills.

While Jordyn’s hoping for a good September, the previous months weren’t too bad for the actress. Throughout the summer, Jordyn was spotted out on a number of occasions with Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player, Karl-Anthony Towns. The pair were most recently photographed having lunch at Toscanova in Calabasas, CA on August 11. They were joined by Jordyn’s sister, Jodie Woods during the outing. Before that, they were spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu on July 15.

Despite the romance speculation, HollywoodLife learned that the two are just close pals. “Jordyn and Karl are good friends, they are not dating,” a friend of hers revealed. “Karl is friends with Jordyn’s entire family and he’s been going through a very tough time since April when his mom died,” the insider added. Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Cruz passed away from COVID-19, the family confirmed in a statement released by his team on April 13.