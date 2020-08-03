5 Wildest Celebrity Hair Makeovers Of Summer 2020: Jesse Williams, Mama June & More
Celebs have been getting very creative with their hair this summer! Check out some of the cuts and colors stars like Jesse Williams, Mama June, and more have tried during the summer of 2020!
There’s no better time for a fresh start than summer! These stars seriously took advantage of the season by trying out brand new hairstyles that they have shown off to their fans, and many of them are absolutely loving it. Between different cut and new colors, these stars have shown off a completely new side of themselves.
Stars like Jesse Williams and even Mama June have been rocking brand new styles and giving their hair a clean slate. While some, like Jesse, got creative with colors, others, like Mama June, have gone for a simple, fresh cut. Check out more celebrity hair makeovers from summer 2020!
Jesse Williams
When you got 🔥bars on deck in the conference call and you’re patiently waiting for Karen to wrap it up. ☎️
Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams bid adieu to his natural brunette hair and went for something totally electric. He debuted his blue ‘do on July 28 and fans couldn’t believe how well he could pull it off! The actor simply captioned the look with the word “waves,” and got a ton of love in the comment section of his post.
Mama June
So on an impulse I decided to cut my hair and I actually really like it thanks Greta @amaliebeautybar n enjoying my day of pampering y’all need To try them out especially if you were in the Area thanks Alana with @stuartbeautybar for telling me about this place they r a one stop shop and very nice ppl
Reality TV star Mama June isn’t exactly known for her style, but she really switched it up with her new haircut on July 28! While she did admit it was a bit of an “impulse,” the Family Crisis star pulled it off perfectly. Fans loved the fresh style!
Kim Kardashian
Found this pic in my phone, I think I’m going back dark!
We couldn’t go through a makeover compilation without adding the Kardashians. In late June, Kim Kardashian showed off her bold ruby red hair with a video she posted to her Twitter account! Since then, she’s been rocking the red locks for weeks, and coordinating her ‘do with fun, flirty outfits like the one above.
Kylie Jenner
Speaking of the first family of reality TV, Kylie Jenner has been switching up her hair quite a lot this summer. The Lip Kit mogul has gone from pink, to blonde, to her most recent chocolate ‘do! She even showed off the long locks with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a new post she made to Instagram on July 29, just a month after debuting her blonde hair.
Ariel Winter
cotton candy 🐰 mixed with a lil ginger + sporty spice 🙃 🍭
Kindness is not that hard!!!!! Also…quarantine is bringing out my freckles?!????
Modern Family alum Ariel Winter exchanged her ginger ‘do for something brighter and possibly more fun! The actress showed off her platinum blonde hair in July and fans immediately obsessed over her quarantine hair makeover. She initially debuted the style on July 4 with a caption that matched her ice blonde locks: “Winter is coming!”