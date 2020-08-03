5 Wildest Celebrity Hair Makeovers Of Summer 2020: Jesse Williams, Mama June & More

Celebs have been getting very creative with their hair this summer! Check out some of the cuts and colors stars like Jesse Williams, Mama June, and more have tried during the summer of 2020!

There’s no better time for a fresh start than summer! These stars seriously took advantage of the season by trying out brand new hairstyles that they have shown off to their fans, and many of them are absolutely loving it. Between different cut and new colors, these stars have shown off a completely new side of themselves.

Stars like Jesse Williams and even Mama June have been rocking brand new styles and giving their hair a clean slate. While some, like Jesse, got creative with colors, others, like Mama June, have gone for a simple, fresh cut. Check out more celebrity hair makeovers from summer 2020!

Jesse Williams

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams bid adieu to his natural brunette hair and went for something totally electric. He debuted his blue ‘do on July 28 and fans couldn’t believe how well he could pull it off! The actor simply captioned the look with the word “waves,” and got a ton of love in the comment section of his post.

Mama June

Reality TV star Mama June isn’t exactly known for her style, but she really switched it up with her new haircut on July 28! While she did admit it was a bit of an “impulse,” the Family Crisis star pulled it off perfectly. Fans loved the fresh style!

Kim Kardashian

We couldn’t go through a makeover compilation without adding the Kardashians. In late June, Kim Kardashian showed off her bold ruby red hair with a video she posted to her Twitter account! Since then, she’s been rocking the red locks for weeks, and coordinating her ‘do with fun, flirty outfits like the one above.

Kylie Jenner

Speaking of the first family of reality TV, Kylie Jenner has been switching up her hair quite a lot this summer. The Lip Kit mogul has gone from pink, to blonde, to her most recent chocolate ‘do! She even showed off the long locks with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in a new post she made to Instagram on July 29, just a month after debuting her blonde hair.

Ariel Winter

Modern Family alum Ariel Winter exchanged her ginger ‘do for something brighter and possibly more fun! The actress showed off her platinum blonde hair in July and fans immediately obsessed over her quarantine hair makeover. She initially debuted the style on July 4 with a caption that matched her ice blonde locks: “Winter is coming!”