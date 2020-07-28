‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Debuts New Blue Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

Jesse Williams decided to dye his trademark buzzcut a bright blue color. Fans of Dr. Jackson Avery are obsessed.

Jesse Williams is feeling blue, and not because of a medical condition. The 38-year-old actor, who plays Dr. Jackson on Grey’s Anatomy, dyed his buzzcut a vibrant blue color! Jesse posted a photo of his hair makeover to Instagram on July 28, simply writing “waves.” He was feeling the color theme, because Jesse also added two blue-colored emojis of a butterfly and ocean wave.

Fans loved this dramatic direction in hair color. “THE HOTNESS IN THIS PHOTO IS ASTRONOMICAL,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “THE BLUE I LOVE IT.” Jesse’s girlfriend, Hit the Floor actress Taylour Paige, seemed amused by her SO’s big hair debut. “Oh here you go,” she teased in his comments section.

Before going blue, Jesse was rocking bright platinum hair, as seen in this sweet photo that the ABC star took with Taylour and their dog. Jesse isn’t the only Grey’s Anatomy star to experiment with his hair amid the pandemic. Patrick Dempsey, who memorably played Dr. Derek Shepherd, M.D. on the medical drama, also changed up his hair color!

Patrick opted for a natural hair color as he allowed his wife, Hollywood beauty specialist Jillian Dempsey, to cover his gray hairs for her Fyfe app. The subtle hair job made McDreamy look a decade younger!

While Patrick took his leave from Grey’s Anatomy after Season 11, Jesse is still on-board. Season 16 ended earlier than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic that suspended production, but the very real worldwide health crisis is still making its way into the fictional storylines of Season 17.

Jesse also rocked a platinum hair color, as seen in this Instagram photo that his girlfriend Taylour Paige shared on May 21, 2020. (Instagram/@taylour)

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” Grey’s Anatomy Executive Producer Krista Vernoff revealed during a panel hosted by the Television Academy, which Entertainment Weekly reported on July 21. She added, “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.” To shape the forthcoming season’s storyline, the Grey’s Anatomy team has actually spoken to real medical workers who are on the frontlines of this virus.

“Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they’re telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy,” Krista revealed during the panel. “The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for.”