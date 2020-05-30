Patrick Dempsey was heading towards becoming a silver fox until wife Jillian did a hair touch up on him. Now the former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star has no more grays thanks to a coloring stick.

Actor Patrick Dempsey doesn’t have to go far when it comes to needing any hair or makeup tips to help him look youthful and camera ready. His wife Jillian Dempsey, 54, is one of Hollywood’s biggest beauty specialists, and Patrick was happy to be one of her models to show how to get rid of gray hairs in an instant. In a video first released to PEOPLE in which Jillian used to promote her new beauty and grooming app Fyfe, Patrick was free of his silver strands in quick and mess-free makeover. You can check it out directly below and click on full screen to enlarge.

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick, 54, could be seen facing the camera wearing a black button-up shirt and sitting perfectly still. He didn’t even need a coloring cape around him, because the touch-up on his gray hairs was so easy and simple. A hand was seen using Bumble and bumble’s Bb Color Stick, going from the root to the top of Patrick’s hair, which is now noticeably shorter than the longer and wavier style he sported on Grey‘s.

“You can always keep going over any gray hair to cancel out more. In fact, that is the best way to build in a natural way,” Jillian narrated while the nine-second video proceeded in a sped-up time lapse. By the end, the gray hair that Patrick was sporting at the start of the video was gone, and his hair now appeared to be all evened out with his natural dark brown color.

Patrick actually embraced his naturally graying hair with his 2020 role as Dominic Morgan on Sky Atlantic Italia’s TV show Devils. In the promo pics, he was seen with silver streaks that made him look more mature. But with his face still so youthful looking in his mid-50’s, getting rid of the aging color definitely shaves some years off of Patrick’s overall appearance.

The actor never let any gray hair show when he was on Grey‘s, with it always being that gorgeous, thick, wavy dark brunette mane from 2006 until he left the show in 2015. Since then he’s appeared to be confident sporting some grey hair as he’s aged. With the use of the color stick, it just simply covers up the silver hairs and washes out with a good shampoo, so Patrick can rock the natural silver strands in his hair whenever he wants to.