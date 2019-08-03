Patrick Dempsey Poses For Rare Family Photo With Adorable Twin Sons, 12, & Gorgeous Daughter, 17

Patrick Dempsey doesn’t often step out with his full family of five, so it was so sweet to see the Dempsey clan all together at the film premiere for ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ on Aug. 1.

Patrick Dempsey, 53, had his entire family by his side to support him at the Los Angeles premiere for The Art of Racing in the Rain on Aug. 1! While the former Grey’s Anatomy star didn’t attend the premiere as the upcoming film’s star (those roles go to Milo Ventimiglia and an adorable golden retriever), he serves as an executive producer in the movie adaption of the novel by Garth Stein. Patrick’s wife, celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, 53, in addition to their twin boys Sullivan and Darby, 12, and daughter Tallula, 17, all huddled for a group photo with TV’s most famous doctor on the red carpet!

An eye for style runs in the Dempsey genes, as Tallula stepped out in a black, pink and green color block dress, while her little brothers didn’t opt for the status quo suit and tie. The twins broke out the eclectic prints, with one in jacquard and the other in English-inspired coats of arms! Meanwhile, the parents stuck to a more timeless fashion — Jillian in a satin column dress, and Patrick in a grey suit to match his silver fox looks!

It was an important night for Patrick, as he revealed the journey it took to bring the story of The Art of Racing in the Rain from the page onto the big screen. “It was great to share this night with everyone after so many years of struggling to get this up on the screen. It was nice to see it finally realized @artofracingmovie,” the family man posted on Instagram after the premiere, along with more photos from the red carpet.

Patrick also posed for a group photo with Milo, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan and two golden retrievers (yes, they’re dog actors) at the premiere. The comedy-drama, told through a dog’s point of view, follows the relationship of a golden retriever and a race car driver (played by Milo) and will be released on Aug. 9.