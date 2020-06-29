Kim Kardashian’s Red Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Fiery Locks In New Video — See Her Look Before & After

Kim Kardashian very casually let her fans know in a video she tweeted that she dyed her hair red! The stunning social media maven took to Twitter to ask her fans if they ‘love it’ and more. See the before and after!

Kim Kardashian is looking red hot and it is thanks, in part, to her new red hairdo! The stunning Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, took to Twitter on June 29 and showed off the results from her latest hair makeover to all of her over 65 million Twitter followers to see! In the clip, Kim had her hair done up in a cute bun on the top of her head, while wisps of hair framed her face effortlessly.

The stunner had her makeup done to perfection, showing off her full, plump lips and positioning her face to feature her best angles. “You guys, I dyed my hair red,” Kim nonchalantly said in the video. “Do you love it?” And fans clearly did! Throughout Kim’s mentions were a slew of fans telling her that she looked “so beautiful.” Other fans chimed in to say that they “love it,” adding that red looks great on the SKIMS mogul.

But changing up her hair color is nothing completely new for Kim. In fact, over the years, the mother-of-four has tried a number of colors on her hair. Kim has gone from bold and blonde, to softer hues of brown. Even her sisters have gotten in on the action by sporting different hair colors too! Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 22, recently went back to blonde after debuting the look on June 22 during a night out with friends.

But while the KarJenner sisters are known for trying out new hairdos, often times they’ll play with wigs, extensions, and more so that the color doesn’t stay as permanent. But Kim’s new red ‘do definitely looks like it will be here to stay for the foreseeable future! But this isn’t even the first time Kim has gone red with her hair.

Kim sported the sexy red ‘do back in February 2019, when she took to her snapchat to show off the results of her trip to the salon. The mogul enjoyed a lollipop while showing off the results of her dusty red ‘do. As Kim has been in quarantine with your young family, the mogul was bound to try something new and adventurous! Her red hair definitely did the trick, and we cannot wait to see her continue to work it!