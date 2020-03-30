KarJenner Hair Makeovers: Pics Of The Sisters’ Major Hairstyle Changes Over The Years

No one can effortlessly rock a major hair makeover like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Over the years, they have pulled off so many styles and hues. Now We’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love to switch things up with their hair. And they really aren’t afraid to take some hairstyle risks, too. Kylie Jenner proves that. The youngest KarJenner sister, 22, has wowed her fans with so many hair makeovers in just a few short years. Kylie loves trying out new wigs, just one way she likes to sport so many different hair colors. One of her most notable looks was her bleach blonde wig at the 2017 Met Gala! But that’s not all. In the past, Kylie has rocked blue, neon yellow, pink, and green hair over the years. Even though she has a plethora of wigs at her disposal, Kylie has dyed her hair platinum blonde a number of times, as well. And she’s always poised to show it off to her fans on social media.

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, 39, has done the same thing! Kim has gone platinum blonde — for real — a number of times over the past few years. She memorably went blonde in 2017 in honor of her wedding anniversary. Kim revealed that hubby Kanye West loves when she’s a blonde. But sometimes when she wants to give her hair a break. As a result, she can also bee seen rocking wigs just like Kylie from time to time. Kim also stepped out in fulani braids at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She ignited major backlash for calling them “Bo Derek braids” and responded to the controversy in an interview with Bustle. “I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has also gotten in on the hairdo craze, too. Before Khloe was a beautiful blonde bombshell, she memorably sported an ombre chocolate brown ‘do at the 2014 Hairfinity launch party. A few short years later in 2017, Khloe debuted her stunning blonde hair at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in 2017. Her super straight hair framed her face perfectly.

Kendall Jenner’s hair makeovers are mostly on the runway. The supermodel changes up her look frequently for fashion shows. From a platinum blonde wig to dreadlocks, Kendall has rocked so many hairstyles and colors. Despite her confidence, even Kendall has felt nervous about debuting bold, new hair looks. Upon going blonde in September 2019, “Once she made the decision to have blonde hair for LFW [London Fashion Week], she was definitely a little nervous about how it would look and what people would think,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Fortunately, Kendall “absolutely fell in love with it” and didn’t worry at all about what people thought.

There are so many more amazing looks to be seen beyond the ones above! Take a look at more KarJenner hair makeovers over the years in our gallery above!