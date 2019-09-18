Kendall Jenner: Why She Decided To Try Blonde Hair Despite Being ‘Nervous’ What People Would Think

The reality star debuted fresh blonde locks when walking the Burberry runway at London Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner certainly turned heads with her new blonde hair — but the 23-year-old left fans wondering what prompted the sudden change. “Kendall has thought about going blonde on occasion and she felt this was the perfect time to try out the lighter look. She has never made the change before because she absolutely loves her dark hair and thinks it’s part of her signature look,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The usually brunette model has almost exclusively rocked her usual raven hue for campaigns, including her recent one for luxury shoe line Stuart Weitzman.

The model was, however, rocking a noticeably lighter shade when she appeared in Burberry’s show at London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16 — which also marked her return to the runway after sitting New York Fashion Week out. “Once she made the decision to have blonde hair for LFW, she was definitely a little nervous about how it would look and what people would think. But she absolutely fell in love with it. Kendall has no intention of keeping the blonde permanently, but she’s less afraid to try out new looks now and is so happy with the positive feedback she received.”

Kendall’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kylie Jenner, 22, have all had fun with the blonde shade — and mom Kris Jenner even sported a lighter bob at the 2019 Met Gala. “Her sisters have changed their hair from time to time and she has loved the results, so she wanted to mix it up herself. She’s still getting used to it, but feels she made the right decision. She’s a model and she’s going to have many looks, so it was worth a shot,” a second source spills, also adding the new season inspired her. “Kendall is done with summer and wants to ride into fall with a new feel on life. She loves changing it up and is joking to friends and family that if blondes have more fun, then why can’t she join in on the fun herself?”

Khloe, of course, has been rocking the blonde shade the longest and had a word about her younger sis’ copy-cat look. “She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters,” Khloe hilariously tweeted. “You wish b–tch” was Kendall’s hilarious response — which was meant to light hearted. “Kendall’s comment was all in good fun. She and Khloe always give each other a hard time, it’s just normal for them to bust each other’s chops,” a third insider reveals. “Khloe is the one that taught Kendall how to be sassy so she’s completely fine with it and did not take offense.”