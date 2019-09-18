Kendall, Kylie Jenner & 25 More Times The Kardashian Sisters Went Blonde 

Do blondes really have more fun? — Just ask Kris, Kendall or Kylie Jenner, or Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who’ve all rocked blonde locks before! We’ve rounded up the best blonde Kardashian-Jenner photos to relive their epic hair transformations.

Blonde or brunette? — The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for a lot of things, one in particular being their shocking hair transformations. From Kylie Jenner‘s blue hair, to Kim Kardashian‘s pink locks, the famous sisters, along with mom Kris Jenner have had just about every hair color you could imagine through the years. And, if you’re a fan of the famous family, you’ll know that they love to go blonde every once in a while, whether it’s a wig or the real dye deal.

Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to step out with blonde hair. The supermodel debuted the light look for the very first time at London Fashion Week on September 16, where she hit the runway for Burberry’s spring 2020 show. KJ’s natural black hair poked through her freshly dyed, platinum blonde locks, which were parted down the middle for the show. She teased her blonde hair on Instagram Stories with a close-up of her new do, captioned, “hi.”

While it appears as though Kendall’s hair was dyed blonde, this isn’t the first time she’s sported light locks. She wore a long, blonde wig on the Balmain runway in March 2016. Kendall also kept the wig on for a night out with friend, Gigi Hadid, who swapped out her natural blonde hair for a brunette wig at the time!

Kendall Jenner (L) walking for Burberry’s spring 2020 runway show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2019. Kim Kardashian (R) blonde at the LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Arrivals in Los Angeles, on November 4, 2017. (Photo credit: REX/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Whether it’s a soft or platinum light look, blonde is the one color the Kardashian-Jenner sisters always go back too when changing up their hair, especially Kim and Khloe.

Kim first went platinum blonde at Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Since then, she’s explored more blonde looks, including an ashy grey blonde she donned in 2017 at the LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Arrivals in Los Angeles.