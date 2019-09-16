Kendall Jenner Sports Blonde Hair During Return To The Runway At Burberry Show For London Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner showed off a new hair color when she strutted her stuff with blonde hair during her appearance on the runway at Burberry’s fashion show in London on Sept. 16.

Kendall Jenner, 23, turned heads on Sept. 16 when she walked the runway at the Burberry fashion show in London with blonde locks! The usual brunette beauty was one of the highlights of London Fashion Week and her hair makeover just added to her charm. During her appearance, she wore a white jacket that was lined in brown leather and had “Burberry England” written on the front side of it under a white top, and a long black skirt with fringe at the bottom. She also wore matching black wraparound shoes and carried a white and black purse.

Kendall’s latest appearance comes a week after she was seen in New York looking fabulous during New York Fashion Week. She was seen leaving Mercer Hotel on Sept. 10 while flaunting her figure in a black long-sleeved dress and matching knee-high boots with sunglasses. She definitely caught the attention of a crowd waiting outside the hotel as they flashed photos with their phones as she walked by.

Before that outing, she got attention for a different Big Apple outing with fellow model Bella Hadid, 22. The gorgeous gals enjoyed a dinner together on Sept. 9 and proved they can be stylish off the runway too when they wore impressive outfits. Kendall wore a white crop top and matching skirt while Bella wore a tan leather jacket and matching pants. Kendall accessorized with a white purse and Bella had a leopard print purse as they both smiled in front of flashing cameras.

We’re not sure if Kendall plans on keeping her blonde hair for long but it’s definitely quite the unexpected change! We can’t wait to see what other shocking style moments she pulls off next.