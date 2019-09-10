Supermodel BFFs, Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid, have been slaying their NYFW outfits & they both showed off their rock hard abs in tiny crop tops while out to eat on Sept. 9.

Now that New York Fashion Week is in full swing, two of our fave supermodels, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22, have been out and about looking fabulous in their outfits. The pair headed out to eat on September 9, during NYFW, when they both chose to show off their insanely toned stomachs and tiny waists. Kendall headed to a DKNY 30th birthday party before dinner, where she stepped out on the red carpet rocking a satin black blazer dress which featured a sheer black mesh neckline and a super short hemline, revealing her toned legs. She styled the jacket with a pair of knee-high black leather boots and a DKNY Ebony Mesh Camera Bag. Later that night, though, she changed out of her blazer and slipped into something a bit sexier for dinner with Bella. Kendall threw on a tiny white crop top which was a white wifebeater that had the bottom cut off. She chose to go completely braless underneath the cropped tank, revealing her bare breasts. She styled the top with a high-waisted wrap skirt that was completely reflective and glowed in the dark. Kendall topped her sexy ab-baring look off with a pair of clear and silver crystal bedazzled mules.

As for Bella, she has been killing her style lately but her dinner outfit may just be one of our favorites. She rocked a pair of mid-rise light brown leather straight-leg pants which were skintight, hugging her long, lean legs. She styled the pants, which had a tiny slit at the waistband, with a matching color-block leather cropped jacket, which featured a darker color brown leather and was skintight. Bella chose to wear nothing underneath the jacket and kept it unzipped halfway down her chest, revealing ample cleavage. A bunch of layered gold chain necklaces and maroon square-toe booties completed Bella’s sexy leather ensemble.

We’ve been loving both of the models’ sexy looks throughout NYFW but one of our favorite Bella looks was her outfit for her older sister, Alana’s NYFW event. She rocked a pair of high-waisted brown khaki wide-leg pants with a black leather belt around her tiny waist. She styled the pants with a skintight Renaissance painting patterned vintage AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset. The corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist and showed off her abs, while the low-cut scoop neckline showed off major cleavage.

Kendall and Bella have been slaying their NYFW outfits and we cannot wait to see what else the supermodel BFFs wear.