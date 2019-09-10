Kendall Jenner Has Legs For Days In Sheer Black Mini & Knee-High Boots – See Stunning Pics

See Pics
Kendall Jenner
News Writer & Reporter

Kendall Jenner made heads turn on Sept. 10 when she stepped out of the Mercer Hotel in New York City looking amazing in a black mini dress and matching boots.

Kendall Jenner, 23, may not have been on the runway when she stepped outside in New York City on Sept. 10, but she sure looked like she could have been! The brunette beauty was leaving Mercer Hotel when she showed off her stunning figure in a flattering long-sleeved sheer black mini dress and matching black knee-high heeled boots with a pointy toe. She also wore black shades and gold-colored dangling earrings as she carried a tan purse during the outing. Kendall captured the attention of fans waiting outside the hotel and they didn’t hesitate to snap photos with their phones as she smiled and walked by.

Kendall’s latest outing comes after she’s been her rounds in some of her most stylish outfits for New York Fashion Week events. On Sept. 9, she caught attention while attending DKNY‘s 30th birthday party in another black ensemble that consisted of a silky black blazer dress and knee-high black boots. She wore her hair up and posed on the carpet of the event while holding a DKNY purse.

After that outing, Kendall and fellow model Bella Hadid, 22, came together for a New York Fashion Week dinner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a white crop top and matching skirt while Gigi Hadid‘s sis wore a brown and mustard yellow cropped leather jacket and matching mustard yellow leather pants. They looked as happy as could be as they walked beside each other in the middle of a crowd, and with all the fun festivities going on in the fashion world, we can’t say we blame them!

We look forward to seeing more pics of Kendall at fashion events and/or other public outings. Her style always manages to be incredible and is a true inspiration for all the fashionistas out there!