Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Long Hair Makeover In A Bikini As She Poses With Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled on Instagram while teaming up with Victoria Villarroel for a ‘double trouble’ bikini photoshoot. Kourt also rocked super long hair extensions!

Are we seeing double? Kourtney Kardashian took her sexy style up a notch while on her fabulous girls trip to Turks and Caicos, posing side by side in matching string bikinis with Victoria Villarroel. The ladies dazzled in their identical bronze two-pieces, which featured cheeky bottoms and triangle tops. Kourt, 41, and Victoria, 28, also struck the same poses during their poolside photoshoot, making them look like total twins.

Kourtney also revealed her new, dark hair extensions that reach all the way down to her waist. They come courtesy of celebrity hair extension artist Priscilla Valle, who has transformed the hair of Kourt’s sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as friends Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Baldwin. She’s in good company! Kourt’s “new hair” now totally matches Victoria, Kylie’s assistant-turned-influencer BFF.

It’s no wonder she captioned the January 31 photo “double trouble.” Victoria promptly commented on it with two orange heart emojis. Kourtney and Victoria are currently in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster‘s third birthday. Joining them are sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, along with three of Stormi’s cousins: Penelope Disick, and Chicago and North West. The KarJenner girls look like they’re all having the time of their lives!

Her bronze bikini was far from the only swimsuit Kourtney packed for their vacation. Just days earlier, she posted photos of herself emerging from the pool in a tiny red bikini, Fast Times at Ridgemont High style. The unique two-piece featured a loincloth bottom and a criss-crossed strappy top that covered her chest from the sides. It’s no wonder that the comments section on her January 29 post was filled to the brim with fire emojis and hearts.