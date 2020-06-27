North West, 7, Scribbles ‘I Love You’ On Mom Kim Kardashian’s Hand & Reality Star Proudly Shows It Off

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her daughter North’s loving message and respond with her own doting words, and her fans were in awe of the memorable mother and daughter moment.

Kim Kardashian, 39, proudly showed some love to her oldest daughter North West, 7, after the little girl shared her own love through her writing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram snapshot of North’s hand, which had “I love you” written on the palm of it in blue pen, on June 27, and gushed over the sentiment by sweetly responding to it in the caption. “I love you too North,” the caption read.

Kim’s fans seemed to enjoy the loving post almost as much as she did when they took to the comments section to respond with their thoughts. “Aww so cute,” on response read. “This is soo sweet,” another read. Others shared red heart emojis, making the post even more lovable than it already was!

Kim’s cute moment with North is just one of many she’s shared over the years. Before her latest pic, she shared a photo of North happily posing with her siblings, including Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, on June 10. In the photo, all four of the adorable kids are smiling and looking as excited as can be. “My whole heart,” Kim captioned it, indicating just how special her kids are to her.

Kim has been spending a lot of quality family time while in quarantine with her kids and husband Kanye West, 43, lately and has been open about looking for fun things to do while social distancing. She asked fans if they had any ideas for enjoyable activities in a post she shared on Mar. 25, shortly after quarantine started, and from the looks of her many eye-catching and fun posts since then, we’d say she’s been passing the time well! In addition to cuddling her kids close whenever she has a chance, Kim helped her kids build a cute fort during lockdown.

We always look forward to seeing gentle and cute moments with Kim and her family. We hope to see more soon!