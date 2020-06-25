Kim Kardashian Rivals Sister Kylie Jenner With Plump Lips In New SKIMs Promo Pics

SKIMS for the summer! Kim Kardashian modeled her new velvety shape wear collection on Instagram, and looked so sexy in the brands’ signature nude shade.



Kim Kardashian, 39, showed off her plump lips in her latest Instagram photos! The SKIMS founder was modeling several new items from the popular shape wear collection, giving us serious Kylie Jenner vibes in what appeared to be an at-home shoot. Kim announced her new “soft and smooth” Butter Collection in the caption, announcing it hits the SKIMS website on June 3 (we’ll be marking our calendars). “Coming soon: The @SKIMS Butter Collection — ultra soft and smooth Summer basics that melt to your body,” she wrote.

“Can be worn both indoors and out, available in 3 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X. Shop the SKIMS Butter Collection on Tuesday, June 30 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM,” she added, encouraging her 176 million followers to, “join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop the collection.” In the various snaps, Kim modeled the butter bralette, shorts, thong bodysuit and tank in the brands’ signature caramel color, named “Sienna.” The items, which “mold” to the wearers body, are also available in sleek black — dubbed “Soot” by the brand — as well as a deep chocolate brown, or, as they call it, “Cocoa.”

Kim’s long, dark hair was styled in a loose wave by her go-to hair guru Chris Appleton, while her flawless glam was courtesy of makeup artist Ash K Holm. “Bombshell vibes,” Ash captioned the re-posts on her own account, commenting “you are so breathtaking kim…yesterday was so fun!” on the stars’ own IG account. Kim’s lips looked glossier and plumper than ever as she appeared to rock one of KKW Beauty‘s newly released nude glosses, which come in a set with matte lipsticks and matching liners. She kept the neutral vibes going with a light smokey matte eye and her signature luscious black lashes, adding a swipe of a rose-tinged blush to her cheeks.

Sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, was loving Kim’s new sexy shots, commenting “Oh ok ok ok ok wow” while youngest sis Kylie, 22, and her BFF Yris Palmer both added a heart eye emojis. “So Pretty!” Kim’s close friend Natalie Halcro of Relatively Nat & Liv also gushed.