If you’ve ever wanted to copy Kim Kardashian’s smoky eye look, you’re in luck. The beauty mogul is set to launch her very first mascara. Here’s how to get your hands on one!

If you’re a Kim Kardashian fan and you’ve been dying to recreate her sultry eye makeup and thick eyelashes, it’s your lucky day. Well, almost. The 38-year-old reality TV star is set to launch her very first KKW Beauty mascara and it’s going on sale on Nov. 23 – Black Friday! Yep for $18 you too can flutter your eyelashes, smize into your mirror as you pose for a selfie and pretend you’re the Kardashians’ newest sister.

The latest KKW Beauty must-have is called the Glam Bible Mascara and – according to the details on the website – it is “intense” and “black” and promises to deliver “fuller and thicker lashes with just one coat.” It’s also described as being “long-lasting” and “ultra-creamy.” (This sounds like beauty porn and we’re here for it!)

If you want to go the whole hog and recreate her full smoky eye, pale lips combo (and you have $150 to spare), you can get the Glam Bible Bundle, which includes the mascara, a six-pan eyeshadow palette, blusher, highlighter, eyeliner, lipsticks and false eyelashes! Now, it all goes on sale on her KKW Beauty website on Nov. 23 at 12 midday Pacific Time. (Obviously that means it’s probably going to sell out by 12:05!)

“This is the Holy Grail for all my beauty needs,” Kim says about the collection, according to Allure. “I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favorite looks, and there’s no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the Holidays!”

Reaction to the news has been swift. Over on Kim’s Instagram feed her fans have flooded her page with comments. “It does look like bomb quality,” one person wrote. “Wow! A great mascara at a very great price!!” another fan chimed in. And, speaking for millions of Kim devotees around the world, yet another person simply wrote, “Can’t wait to try.”