Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Tells You How To Color Your Roots At Home

While we’re all under quarantine, it’s impossible to get to a hair salon & luckily, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY, how you can cover your roots at home!

Times are extremely tough right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and since none of us can get to a hair salon while under quarantine, you may have to color your roots at home. If you want to dye your hair at home but don’t even know where to begin and are too scared, have no fear, because Kim Kardashian’s, 39, hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can dye your roots at home. “It’s one of the biggest questions on everyone’s lips right now–my roots have come through, what do I do? And it’s not just people with gray roots, but people with blonde highlights who want to keep their brightness,” Chris admitted.

“A great way is to use the Root Cover Up from Color Wow, which is a mineral powder. Not only can you do your natural base color to get rid of the grays, but you can actually use the lighter ones like the blonde and platinum to paint in the highlights and it looks really natural and that is exactly what I would use if you are a brunette looking to touch up highlights or blonde color. I do not recommend you try to highlight or bleach your hair at home. The Root Cover Up is water-resistant, meaning it won’t budge while you’re swimming. It is easily applied with the use of a powder brush, which comes with it. Start by brushing it along the part and around the face and the nape of the neck. It will also give your hair a fuller look.”

As for some tips and tricks for coloring your hair at home, Chris revealed, “My top tips: First of all, go a shade lighter. If you’re a brunette and you want to add color or just touch up the roots, just go a shade lighter than what it says on the packet. Most people can relate to the fact that the color in your hair at home doesn’t always come out like the picture that’s on the box. For example, a lot of people buy like a dark brown and the hair comes out and it’s jet black, and once it’s gone black it’s so hard to get rid of. Always go a shade lighter and just do a little test. Take a section of the hair, lift it up, and color a little bit underneath and see what color it goes. You can assess it from there–see if it’s too light or dark or red–because it allows you to have a little bit of playroom.”

“Also, another tip: make sure you put a bit of barrier cream, even conditioner, around your hairline and on top of your ears because, honestly, coloring your hair at home can be one hell of a messy experience. And when you’ve got a stained hairline, you look like a Lego character, so always make sure you put a bit of conditioner on the hairline. If you are just looking to cover up your roots, I recommend doing just the T Zone – right down the middle and the front. You want to use a brush and paint in the color and then take a comb and comb it through for even coverage.”

If you’re too scared to fully dye your hair, there’s also the option to color spray your roots and Chris explained what that means exactly. “Color spray will also cover up grays and color your hair without being permanent. First, choose your hair color and protect your clothes by placing a towel around your shoulders. Then when you shake the bottle and are ready to spray, hold the can four to six inches away from dry hair and spray. Be patient because it takes a few minutes for the color to dry. However, I do recommend powder of a spray because the sprays can get very messy and also transfer onto skin, clothing, and sheets.”