Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous showing off her toned abs in a skintight crop top from her new SKIMS collection!

Kim Kardashian, 39, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her sexy photoshoots and her latest SKIMS campaign may just be one of our favorites. She showed off her toned abs in a skin-hugging nude crop top in her latest Instagram post from April 3. In the photo, she’s wearing a seamless nude crop top that is cinched in at the sides and front to tone the stomach, and she styled the top with a matching pair of nude underwear. The photo was taken against a blue background and her glam was absolutely stunning. She had her dark black hair down, pin-straight and parted in the middle, going for a wet hair look. A sultry smokey eye and nude lip completed her sexy look.

Kim captioned the sexy photo, “Coming soon: @SKIMS Smooth Essentials — a collection designed for seamless layering. Featuring bonded and laser-cut hems that lay flay against your skin for an invisible look and a super smooth feel. Available in 5 tonal colors and in sizes XXS – 4X, shop SKIMS Smooth Essentials on Wednesday, April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop.”

Kim is always showing off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy SKIMS looks and aside from this one, she showed off her toned figure in a bralette and high-waisted pair of one-legged shapewear shorts.

When it comes to Kim, she is certainly not afraid to show off her figure in front of the whole world and if there’s anyone who can pull off posing in shapewear it’s without a doubt, Kim.