Double denim is no longer a fashion faux pas! Emily Ratajkowski, Millie Bobby Brown, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner & many more have rocked head to toe denim & managed to look super chic.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, tried the trend when she was out in New York City on March 17. She threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash straight-leg jeans with a tight cropped Inamorata Elysian Top in Black. On top of her shirt, she donned an oversized light-wash Levi’s Type 3 Faux Shearling Trucker Jacket. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers, high socks, Vera Wang Grace Sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Lilly Hoop Earrings.

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, looked adorable when she opted to wear double denim to a pop-up store for her new cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills, in New York City on August 25. Millie opted to wear a light-wash, collarless denim jacket, completely covered in crystals with huge silver buttons. She tucked the top into a matching, high-waisted fitted denim skirt, which was also embellished with crystals and was lined with silver buttons down the entire front of the skirt. Since the shirt and skirt matched, it almost looked like Millie was wearing a dress, which we loved. As for her accessories, the Stranger Things star completed her look with a pair of white leather silver-studded Tabitha Simmons Collins boots from the Fall/Winter 2019 collection, as well as a tiny pair of skinny blue lens sunglasses.

Katie Holmes, 41, also proved that double denim can be fashionable. The mother-of-one was out and about in New York City on March 27, when she opted to wear a long, dark denim trench coat with light-wash, cropped boyfriend jeans. She paired the look with a simple white t-shirt under the fastened jacket, adding a cute red bandana neck scarf and a pair of high-top white sneakers. Katie isn’t the only one to try the look recently. Rita Ora, stepped out in a full denim ensemble while in NYC on March 24. While Rita’s look was a bit more dressed up than Katie’s, it was still equally as stylish. Rita rocked a full Diesel outfit featuring the Denim Skirt-Style One-Piece Romper from the Diesel Archive, which had a high-waisted short denim skirt with a silver hoop embellishment attached to the belt loop, paired with a chambray button down top underneath. The British singer added an extra long matching denim Sherpa Lined Overcoat and matching Knee-High Denim Boots from the Diesel Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection. See more stars wearing double denim in the gallery attached above!

Denim isn’t only for relaxing – which Katie and Rita just proved. However, this isn’t the first time stars have tried the trend. Tons of celebs wear head-to-toe denim for formal events! Whether it’s Rihanna rocking a denim jacket with a mini skirt (she’s rocked double denim at least three times!), a skintight jumpsuit like Kylie Jenner, or baggy overalls like Keke Palmer, there’s a jeans-on-jeans look to suit any taste – and the look can even be super sexy! Pairing your denim look with heels like Rita, also elevates the look as well. Kylie wore a tight denim look around Thanksgiving in New York. Her post-baby body is amazing. Hailey Baldwin wore a fitted denim jumpsuit at a Guess event, while Ciara opted for a baggy look back in 2015. Tons of celebs pair jeans with a denim jacket like Khloe Kardashian did.

If you prefer to rock a more comfortable look, you can choose a chambray shirt tucked into denim-like Gwen Stefani did. No matter how you style the look, the so-called ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ has been rocked by a TON of celebs, so you can get inspiration from our gallery!

Wearing denim on denim is cute and casual, but paired with heels, and full hair and makeup, and the look is perfect for a night out! Whether it’s a jean mini skirt, a jumpsuit, overalls, or a chambray shirt, this look works in so many different ways! This is a trend that will never go out of style.