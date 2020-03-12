Kim Kardashian, 39, Stuns In Hot New SKIMS Pic After She Loves That Amy Schumer Mocked Her

Kim Kardashian continues to be her own best spokesmodel for her SKIMS products. She modeled a sexy two-piece set after Amy Schumer joked that she was ready to be a model for her brand.

Kim Kardashian‘s incredible body is the best way for her to market her SKIMS shapewear and now underwear collections. The 39-year-old modeled a nude-hue bra and undies that her SKIMS brand posted to their Instagram page. Her body looks incredibly tan against the fairer shade of fabric, while Kim is still rocking her Cher-hair, wearing it ultra long and straight. Her stomach is drum-tight from her rigorous workouts and diet, as she gazes down at the ground.

“Designed with ultra-soft buttery fabric that molds to your body, @KimKardashian wears the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and Thong in Clay,” the caption read. Kim has expanded her initial brand of longer and more body hugging pieces of shapewear to now include a wide variety of styles of bras and underwear. Because goodness knows, a thong isn’t going to cover much of one’s body when it comes to being a slimming piece of shapewear.

Earlier in the day, Amy Schumer, 38, had some fun with Kim’s SKIMS in her Instagram stories. The comedienne showed a photo wearing Kim’s waist to knee-length shapewear with a white bodysuit over it. She tagged the KKW beauty founder, writing @kimkardashian @skims I am here and I will walk the runway.” She also wrote “Yeezy” across the pic in big letters, apparently also volunteering to model in Kim’s husband Kanye West‘s fashion shows as well. Kim saw it and responded with, “LOL, I love her!”

Amy Schumer tries on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line https://t.co/D5kPIiU4UB pic.twitter.com/wVd9fhQ68A — Gossipieh (@gossipieh) March 12, 2020

It’s not the first time Amy has fangirled over Kim, as she’s a massive Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan. In Dec. 2019 after the show’s season finale aired, she shared a pic of the ladies on her IG account and wrote in the caption, “I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍that’s how I really feel.” With that kind of love, maybe Kim will make her a SKIMS model!