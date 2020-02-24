Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Warrior Goddess In Hot New Desert Pic To Promote ‘Naked’ SKIMS

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share an incredible photo of herself looking flawless in a desert while wearing a brown lingerie piece from her ‘Naked’ SKIMS line.

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked better than ever in a new photo she posted to promote her Naked SKIMS line on Feb. 24. In the photo, the beauty could have passed for a warrior goddess as she closed her eyes and leaned her head back and let her long honey-colored locks flow. She was standing in a desert while wearing a brown bra from her line, proving she’s never looked better. “Shop @skims NAKED now at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75,” the reality star captioned the pic. Check out Kim’s gorgeous photo HERE!

Fans couldn’t get over how pretty Kim looked in her latest pic and took to the comments to share their opinions. “This might be the most beautiful I’ve seen you ❤️,” one fan wrote. “Love this hair color on you!!!” another complimented. “Yessss I love this picture makes you look like a goddess😍😍,” a third wrote while many others left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love for the snapshot.

Kim has been proudly showing off her new flattering line, which came out on Feb. 24, with amazing pics on her Instagram page very frequently lately and each time she stuns with her look. On Feb. 18, she posted a different desert photo that showed her in a nude lingerie set and boots as she leaned against what looked like part of a car and before that, on Feb. 14, she celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting pics of herself smiling in a limited light pink set from the line.

Whether Kim is modeling lingerie from her line or other types of clothing from other fashion designer lines, she seems to always amaze us with her confidence and incredible figure! We look forward to seeing more eye-catching pics on her social media page soon.