Kim Kardashian Stuns In Red Hot Desert Photo Shoot Wearing SKIMS’ New ‘Naked’ Collection

Kim Kardashian
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian introduced her new ‘Naked’ SKIMS collection by showing off a pic of herself looking incredible while modeling one of the intimate pieces included in the line.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is looking better than ever in a new photo that promotes her newest SKIMS collection, Naked, which comes out on Feb. 24. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a desert area while leaning up against what looked like the back of a car in the pic and showed off a nude bra and panties set from the line. Her amazing body looked toned and fit as always and she excitingly used the caption for the Instagram post to promote the collection.

“I’m so excited to announce the @skims Naked collection! — a luxe collection of barely-there intimates with innovative design and performance-level fabrics. Launching Monday, February 24 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively AT SKIMS.COM. Available in five colors in 31 band and cup sizes and in sizes XXS – 4X. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop the collection,” the detailed caption read. 

Before her latest post, Kim promoted her SKIMS solution wear by attending the launch event at Nordstrom’s department store, where the collection will be sold, in New York City on Feb. 5. She was joined by her husband Kanye West, 42, and the couple made headlines for sharing a rare passionate kiss in a video from the event. Fans of Kim also lined up all around the block to attend the once-in-a-lifetime launch, proving that the new line will most likely be a major success.

We look forward to seeing more eye-catching pics of Kim as she continues to promote her highly anticipated collection. We can’t wait to see what other pieces she adds!