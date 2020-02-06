Watch
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Passionately Kisses Kanye West While Promoting SKIMS In NYC — Watch PDA Video

Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t into showing much PDA, so it was a rare treat to see the couple passionately kiss as she launched her SKIMS at Nordstrom’s in NYC.

It was a big day for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS solution wear. She launched all of her products at Nordstrom’s in New York City and there was literally a line formed around the block for her arrival. It wasn’t just the products hanging from racks, as she had a full on fashion show that looked very familiar to her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy shows. It turns out, he was there for it, as her models with various body sizes stood in formation in a variety of SKIMS shape wear, as if they were mannequins. They then stood along moving escalators between floors in a runway sort of mode. Kanye was so happy with how it went off and so proud of Kim that the two passionately kissed once it was over.

Kanye, 42, likely creative directed the fashion show, as it looked very similar to his Yeezy shows. Kim mixed and mingled with her fans and even worked the cash register for a time. Unfortunately she had the flu, as she revealed in several of her Instagram stories from the event. After she was done with her appearance, she left with Kanye and he gave her a cute pat on the behind in addition to the kiss. It’s so cute that he didn’t care if he contracted the flu from his wife. He just wanted to smooch. Kim told others who gave her hugs goodbye to use hand sanitizer, as she was sick.

The day was a massive success for 39-year-old Kim. She kicked it off with an appearance on Good Morning America, promoting SKIMS. From there she headed to an 11:30am appearance at the 57th street Nordstrom’s, where she showed in her IG st that there was literally a line around the block of the store of people waiting in the cold weather to meet her and check out her SKIMS items. And boy did she give them one heck of a fashion show once they were inside!

It was also an opportunity for the savvy businesswoman to promote her KKW Beauty line. Kim shared in her IG stories that all of the models in her SKIMS fashion show were using makeup from her cosmetics brand. Between SKIMS and her KKW Beauty, Kim is building a serious business empire. Pretty soon she’ll become her family’s next billionaire.