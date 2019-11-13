Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Who Make Sweatpants Look Sexy — See Pics

Did you get the memo? Sweatpants are now sexy, thanks to stars like Khloe Kardashian, Camila Cabello and Gigi Hadid who either resort to a few easy tricks to elevate the workout wear, or opt for cool streetwear brands.

We have a love-hate relationship with sweatpants. On one hand, they’re probably the comfiest clothing option of all time, but, on the other hand, they’re not always super stylish. Wearing sweats have become synonymous with looking like you couldn’t be bothered to put on real clothes that morning. Luckily, celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, 35, Gigi Hadid, 24, and Camila Cabello, 22, have started reclaiming the loose-fitting bottoms by miraculously making them look incredibly chic.

To indulge in a Calabasas shopping trip on Nov. 12, Khloe rocked the granddaddy of sweatsuits: the classic oversized sweatpants and grey hoodie combination. Not exactly the chic outfit you’d picture for a stroll around the home base of many celebrities, but thanks to a few key accessories, Khloe transformed what was once our PE uniform into an outfit we’d gladly wear to hit up high-fashion retailers. Khloe transformed the baggy grey sweatpants from laundry day wear into athleisure by pairing it with athletic high-top kicks! Shoes go a long way in making you look more like an athlete who’s strolling off the court versus someone finishing up a jog, and Khloe further completed the image by rocking dramatically-sized rectangle sunglasses (we suggest Saint Laurent’s New Wave SL 183 Betty shades for a similar effect).

While Khloe rocked a classic pair of sweats, Gigi proved that “sweatpants” has a loose definition. The model rocked a new type of sweats that’s taking over stylish sidewalks in big cities — cargo pants with a jogger fit, always affixed with a subtle streetwear logo — for a recent trip to Highline Stages in New York City. The faded salmon sweatpants came with a matching track jacket, and both pieces (retailing for a total of $170) hail from Gigi’s collaboration with Reebok.

Basically, sweatpants are officially sexy — and we couldn’t be happier about it. The pants make it possible to get through your day with ease no matter what your schedule looks like. Need to hit up the gym? You’re good to go. Need to run a bunch of errands before catching a flight? You’re all set to jet set. Have a majorly important meeting with the CEO of your company? OK, maybe sweatpants don’t work for every occasion. Click through our gallery of stars wearing sweats for some ideas on how to pull off a look that’s both cool and comfy.