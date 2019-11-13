Gallery
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Who Make Sweatpants Look Sexy — See Pics

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian is all smiles as she steps out for some retail therapy in Calabasas. The outspoken Kardashian sister appears to be in good spirits post announcement of her Ex-Husband Lamar Odom popping the question to his girlfriend Sabrina Parr. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello looks excited to leave Los Angeles as she arrives for a flight out of town at LAX wearing black sweatpants and a matching crop top. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, wearing a faded orange Reebok sweatsuit, leave Highline Stages in New York City Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5124489 251019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
and

Did you get the memo? Sweatpants are now sexy, thanks to stars like Khloe Kardashian, Camila Cabello and Gigi Hadid who either resort to a few easy tricks to elevate the workout wear, or opt for cool streetwear brands.

We have a love-hate relationship with sweatpants. On one hand, they’re probably the comfiest clothing option of all time, but, on the other hand, they’re not always super stylish. Wearing sweats have become synonymous with looking like you couldn’t be bothered to put on real clothes that morning. Luckily, celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, 35, Gigi Hadid, 24, and Camila Cabello, 22, have started reclaiming the loose-fitting bottoms by miraculously making them look incredibly chic.

To indulge in a Calabasas shopping trip on Nov. 12, Khloe rocked the granddaddy of sweatsuits: the classic oversized sweatpants and grey hoodie combination. Not exactly the chic outfit you’d picture for a stroll around the home base of many celebrities, but thanks to a few key accessories, Khloe transformed what was once our PE uniform into an outfit we’d gladly wear to hit up high-fashion retailers. Khloe transformed the baggy grey sweatpants from laundry day wear into athleisure by pairing it with athletic high-top kicks! Shoes go a long way in making you look more like an athlete who’s strolling off the court versus someone finishing up a jog, and Khloe further completed the image by rocking dramatically-sized rectangle sunglasses (we suggest Saint Laurent’s New Wave SL 183 Betty shades for a similar effect).

While Khloe rocked a classic pair of sweats, Gigi proved that “sweatpants” has a loose definition. The model rocked a new type of sweats that’s taking over stylish sidewalks in big cities — cargo pants with a jogger fit, always affixed with a subtle streetwear logo — for a recent trip to Highline Stages in New York City. The faded salmon sweatpants came with a matching track jacket, and both pieces (retailing for a total of $170) hail from Gigi’s collaboration with Reebok.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian treated herself to retail therapy in Calabasas in a classic sweatsuit set on Nov. 12, 2019. (BACKGRID)

Basically, sweatpants are officially sexy — and we couldn’t be happier about it. The pants make it possible to get through your day with ease no matter what your schedule looks like. Need to hit up the gym? You’re good to go. Need to run a bunch of errands before catching a flight? You’re all set to jet set. Have a majorly important meeting with the CEO of your company? OK, maybe sweatpants don’t work for every occasion. Click through our gallery of stars wearing sweats for some ideas on how to pull off a look that’s both cool and comfy.