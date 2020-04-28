Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Around In Scott Disick’s Cool ‘Stay Home’ Sweatpants On Instagram 

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are arguably the most amicable exes in Hollywood. The Poosh founder, 41, supported the father of her three children in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. She’s pictured modeling a “Stay Home” sweatsuit from his Talentless clothing brand. — A new line that encourages consumers to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 global health crisis.

“Stay home,” Kourtney simply captioned the post, which was taken in her bedroom. She’s posed with one knee on the floor, and her other leg up in the air. Her identical black hoodie and pants set featured white bubbly text above the left breast and on the upper right thigh. Scott, 36, modeled a similar hooded sweatshirt four days prior in a photo shared to the official Talentless Instagram page.

Kourtney’s new post came after Scott and the kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — celebrated her 41st birthday with her on April 18. The exes, who split for good in 2015, were photographed emerging from a home together in Calabasas, CA, the morning after, on April 19. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars packed a Black Range Rover full of items, which made fans question if someone spent the night. Why? Scott is still dating 21-year-old model, Sofia Richie.