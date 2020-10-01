Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Romance Timeline: From Dating To Marriage & 1st Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin started dating on and off in 2015 and just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their incredible wedding ceremony on Sept. 30. Take a look back at their full romance timeline here.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, have inspired fans everywhere with their adoring love for each other over the past few years, and now that they’re a happily married couple, who just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their lavish wedding ceremony that took place on Sept. 30, we’re thrilled to take a look back to how they got to be where they are today! From first meeting as young kids in 2009, to striking up a romance in 2015, to breaking up and getting back together a few years later, and eventually getting married, these two lovebirds have had quite the journey! Whether they’re publicly showing off their admiration for each other, or just walking out on the street and showing off PDA, it’s clear to see they are incredibly grateful for one another.

The proud husband and wife most recently posted tributes to each other in honor of their wedding ceremony’s one-year anniversary and each one proved that their love is just as strong (if not stronger!) as it was when they first decided to turn their friendship into more. They both shared stunning black and white photos of their wedding day on Instagram in their tributes along with heartfelt captions that expressed their feelings about looking back on the special moment.

“1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊,” Hailey’s caption read, while Justin’s got a little more in depth. “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” he wrote. “You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

While we’re swooning with inspiration, let’s take a look back at Justin and Hailey’s relationship!

Dating in 2015

After meeting in 2009 and hanging out on certain occasions in 2014, Justin and Hailey were first spotted hanging out together in a closer manner in Miami, FL in 2015. The sighting stirred up speculation of a romance and they enjoyed laying out by a pool and jet skiing. It was around this time that they also went on a vacation to Anguilla with Justin’s family. They ended up splitting up several months later in 2016.

Reuniting in 2018

Justin and Hailey were spotted together again in 2018, three years after their breakup. The reunion brought on many outings that were full of PDA, proving their romance was back on and stronger than ever. From coffee dates, like the one above, to more vacations – this time only with each other – they were back in full force.

Becoming engaged

Shortly after reconnecting in June 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey in July while they were on vacation in the Bahamas. The blonde beauty was first spotted wearing a gigantic diamond ring on July 8 and one day later, on July 9, Justin took to Instagram to share the happy news. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” part of his announcement read.

Once they went public with their engagement, the duo proudly expressed even more PDA whenever they were out and about, including during a fun outing in Aug., which can be seen in the pic above, and when they attended New York Fashion Week in early Sept. Their time to get hitched couldn’t come soon enough!

Getting legally married

Justin and Hailey shocked everyone when they became legally married without a wedding during a visit to a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They eventually revealed that they would plan an official wedding ceremony and reception for close family and friends when the time was right but they were definitely already in post-marriage bliss from the moment they legally said “I do”. In Dec. 2018, they took part in a wedding style photo shoot, which can be seen in the pic above.

Having an official wedding

After continuing to enjoy being newlyweds, a little over a year after they legally got hitched, Justin and Hailey had a lavish wedding ceremony and reception with their closest family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. The adoring groom looked incredibly handsome in a classy suit and the blushing bride looked stunningly beautiful in a figure-flattering white gown and long veil. After the memorable event, they shared photos and videos of the special time they had together and it was truly inspiring and loving to see!