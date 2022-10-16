Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Risk Run-In At Academy Gala After It’s Revealed They’ve ‘Spoken’

Justin Bieber‘s ex Selena Gomez and wife Hailey Bieber both made an appearance at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 15. The appearance and potential run-in with the ladies comes just two weeks after the Hailey publicly spoke for the first time about her “respect” for Selena — clarifying for fans that there is no feud and that she has spoken to the Wizards Of Waverly Place star since marrying Justin.

Both women opted for black at the elegant, star-studded event. Selena, 30, opted not to do a dress, going for a sleek menswear inspired tuxedo look instead. She paired the jacket, which featured chic satin lapels, with a wide legged trouser showing off a strappy sandal underneath. The Wondermind founder accented the ensemble with a pair of silver dangly earrings and a bold index finger ring that appeared to be from Cartier‘s iconic panthere line.

Meanwhile, Hailey, 25, stunned as she posed for photographers in strapless black gown with a center cutout designed by her go-to designer Yves Saint Laurent. Hailey finished her simple but elegant look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., wearing a 1955 Citrine Necklace from their archives along with (1955) and Paloma Picasso‘s Studio Hexagon Ring.

In an in-depth interview, Hailey spoke openly for the first time about Selena’s past with Justin and where she personally stands with the Disney alum today. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” the Rhode Beauty founder explained on the the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. WE know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative,” referencing hate she’s experienced from fans of Justin and Selena’s romance.

She also set the record straight about allegations Justin cheated on Selena with her, making it very clear that she was never romantically involved with Justin at any time when he dated the Rare Beauty founder. Notably, Justin and Selena had a lengthy on-again, off-again relationship dating back to 2011 as teens, finally ending things for good after a split in the spring of 2018. Hailey said that her husband and Selena were “closing the door” on a long chapter of their lives, and were also not “in a relationship.”

Just months later, he married Hailey that September followed by a reception one year later — also rekindling a romance, as the two dated in 2016. Justin and Hailey have now been married for four years, and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sept. 14.

Although the trio may not hang out or be best friends, Hailey made it crystal clear that she has “respect” for Selena and her past with Justin. The “Look At Her Now” singer has not directly spoken out about what happened with Justin, however, has made it clear the song “Lose You To Love Me” is about her past with him.

“She has been in this industry much longer than I have, so maybe there’s something she knows about how it wouldn’t fix anything [for her to speak out],” Hailey also said in the interview. “I think that everyone is just trying to create this separation, even though there’s clearly not always separation. I have no expectations. I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot. I think there’s just no expectations. If that was something that she felt was necessary, then that would be amazing. But I respect her. There’s no drama, personally.”

Just a couple days later, Selena Gomez did take to social media to talk to her fans about kindness — especially online. While she didn’t name Hailey, it was evident that the live stream was a reaction to comments being left aimed at the model following the interview. “I think some of the things that I don’t need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the Texas native said on Sept. 29 via Instagram. “And all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want – that’s it.”