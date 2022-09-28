Hailey Bieber Reveals Whether She’s Spoken To Selena Since Marrying Justin: ‘No Drama’

Fans may love to pit Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez against each other, but behind-the-scenes, there’s a level of respect between the women, who have both been in public relationships with Justin Bieber. Hailey married Justin in 2018, and said that she’s actually spoken to Selena since the wedding. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. WE know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

There has been longtime confusion amongst the public regarding the timeline of when Justin and Selena officially ended things and when he and Hailey got back together in the spring of 2018. Before Justin and Hailey’s reconciliation, Justin and Selena were spotted in public on numerous occasions between Oct. 2017 and March 2018. However, in her interview, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship.

Hailey also explained that she NEVER hooked up with Justin at any time when he was romantically with Selena (or anyone else, for that matter). Unfortunately, Jelena fans have publicly spun a different narrative over the years, which has led to major online bullying and harassment of Hailey online. Hailey was asked whether or not Justin ever asked Selena to nudge her fans to stop the hate, and she admitted that that conversation never happened.

“She has been in this industry much longer than I have, so maybe there’s something she knows about how it wouldn’t fix anything [for her to speak out],” Hailey adimtted. “I think that everyone is just trying to create this separation, even though there’s clearly not always separation. I have no expectations. I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot. I think there’s just no expectations. If that was something that she felt was necessary, then that would be amazing. But I respect her. There’s no drama, personally.”

Hailey has publicly begged Selena’s fans to stop harassing her before, and she issued another plea during the Call Her Daddy interview. “You’re not obligated to like me, but there can always be mutual respect between people,” she said. “To me, that means you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything, either. Behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face. And so do you and so does every single person sitting in this room. I just [want] mutual respect and decency. Know that what you say can have impact.”