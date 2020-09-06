Justin Bieber: A History Of All His Romances From Selena Gomez To Sofia Richie To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has grown up in the public eye, with fans following his every move when it comes to his high profile relationships! From wife Hailey Baldwin to ex-GF Selena Gomez, relive some of his biggest romances.

Justin Bieber, 26, has had a fair share of memorable romances. Before he married gorgeous wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, Justin was linked to several other big names — most notably on-again, off-again ex Selena Gomez, 28, model Sofia Richie, 22 and even his “Baby” music video co-star Jasmine Villegas, 26. Take a look back at some of Justin’s most memorable relationships over the years!

Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey have a lengthy history, dating back to their first meeting as kids back in 2009! Hailey was first introduced the Canadian singer when her dad Stephen Baldwin took her backstage at The Today Show, and the pair shared an awkward handshake. Later, Stephen and Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette connected over a dinner, which Justin and Hailey also attended. The couple didn’t date until 2015 — vacationing with Justin’s family in Anguilla — but split after several months. Justin and Hailey eventually reunited in June 2018, legally marrying just four months later and hosting an official celebration for family and friends in Sept. 2019!

“I finally was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband,” Justin said of his marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in Jan. 2020. “This is what I’ve always wanted. I’m going to just choose this woman and just do it’,” he said. The couple have been happily together ever since, recently spending several months in quarantine at his home in Ontario, Canada.

“You don’t feel it every single day,” Hailey said of marriage to Vogue in Feb. 2019. “You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” the BareMinerals model added.

Selena Gomez

Who could forget Jelena? Justin and Selena, 28, first began their romance in 2010 when they were 16 and 18 years old, respectively, with the first PDA pics from a Jan. 2011 vacation in St. Lucia. Just a month later they hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar party as a couple, sadly splitting the following year. The couple continued to split and get back together several times through 2018, inspiring several of their hit songs — notably Selena’s “Come And Get It,” “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” and last years’ “Lose You To Love Me.” Justin later confirmed speculation that his Purpose songs “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry” are inspired by the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

“We were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it’s like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you,” Justin said of the relationship in a 2015 interview with Complex “Your full identity can’t be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling,” he also added.

Selena later opened up about the emotional 2019 tune “Lose You To Love Me” to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people, but I just — I think I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic, and that’s everything I claim to be,” the Rare Beauty founder said, declining to mention Justin’s name. “I mean it’s all the feelings, right? It’s everything from happy and emotional to just realising it and being frustrated . . . I just wanted to validate all of those feelings because they were extremely real to me.”

Sofia Richie

Justin and Sofia briefly dated in 2016, much to the chagrin of Jelena fans on social media. The relationship first began making headlines in August of that year, and were infamously photographed on a trip for her 18th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Changes singer also took a stand against his Beliebers who were flooding his account with negative comments. “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” he wrote, including a black-and-white photo of him and Sofia.

For a spell, the singer — who now has 146 million followers — even deactivated his Instagram account, but the relationship didn’t last. Sofia later described her relationship with Justin as “special” to Billboard magazine that year, adding that he’s “very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles.”

Jasmine Villegas

Young love! Jasmine, 26, shot to stardom after starring as Justin’s girlfriend in his 2010 video for “Baby.” Justin and Jasmine’s on-screen chemistry lead to a real-life relationship that lasted seven months. “After filming, we hung out a few times and we did date for a little bit. We were so young so I don’t even know if it counts as a relationship, but we did date for seven months which was really cool,” Jasmine revealed to CelebSecrets earlier this month.

“Our close friends knew for sure, but he was in his prime and his core fans were girls so we couldn’t go out in public. We couldn’t have a boyfriend/girlfriend type of [relationship] and personally for me I felt like he was the star and I was the opener. We dated for the first half of the second leg and then actually broke up while on tour,” she also revealed.