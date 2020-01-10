Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Mostly Dates Other Famous People: ‘You Want Someone To Understand’

Selena Gomez spoke in length about her decision to mostly date other famous people like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd amid all the pandemonium surrounding her new music.

She’s baaaackkkk! Selena Gomez, 27, has been the name on everybody’s lips over the past week thanks to the anticipation of her new album’s release Rare, which officially dropped on January 10. The “Come & Get It” singer sat down with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1 to talk about her first studio effort in five years and also dove into other aspects of her life including her major social media presence (she’s currently the 5th most followed Instagram account with 165 million), getting rid of the most “toxic” thing in her life and of course what it’s been like in the world of dating for her.

“It’s not because I wanted any sort of spotlight on [my dating] situation,” she began. “If anything, I’m wanting the spotlight completely separated, but it wasn’t in a vindictive way. It was simply like, ‘Okay, I actually have my part to say,’ and I waited. I wasn’t just irrationally doing something to just be coming from a place of, ‘Well, I’m over it.’ That’s not where I was. When it all came together, it just felt right, and I was okay with that. Other than the fact that they pay attention a bit more to my personal life than maybe others, it’s going to be gone in a day. There’s going to be another story. There’s going to be something else. So people will ultimately know, yes, where the inspiration came from, but then it kind of ends there.”

Selena continued by discussing her penchant for dating other famous people… AKA ones who gets the industry she is in. “You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun. But the problem with that is that you end up… Whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people, and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ Whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you, or is it for show?”

Fans speculated that one song in particular off Rare, “Cut You Off”, is about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25. Here’s the opening lines: “Gotta chop chop all the extra weight / I’ve been carrying for 1460 days / Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate.” It would make sense for it to be about the “Yummy” singer as she’s known him for that amount of time and then some seeing as they dated on and off since 2010.