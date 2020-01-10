Selena Gomez Fans Think ‘Cut You Off’ Is ‘Totally’ About Justin Bieber: ‘I’ve Been Carrying You For 1460 Days’

Third time’s the charm. After tearing into Justin Bieber with the first two songs on her new album, Selena Gomez vows to ‘chop chop’ the ‘extra weight’ out of her life.

Once again, Selena Gomez has pulled inspiration from her love life for some juicy lyrics: “Gotta chop-chop all the extra weight / I’ve been carrying for 1460 days / Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate.” That serves as the opening of “Cut You Off,” track No. 12 off her new album Rare, which dropped on Jan. 9! Of course, fans can only think of one man who has been in Selena’s life anywhere close to 1460 days, which equals to exactly four years: her infamous ex, Justin Bieber, 25. They’ve been linked to one another since 2010, but both have dated different people throughout that decade (explaining the four year calculation).

“Cut you off is totally about Justin,” one Selenator tweeted, while another listener pulled an especially savage line from the track: “Selena : How could I confuse that s–t for love?….Ok [Justin] Bieber she ended you 😂😂.” A third fan did a rough estimate — “jelena = lasted 4 years…1460 days = 4 years” — although this prompted another fan to argue that the number is actually a reference to the years that have gone by since Selena’s last album, which came out in Nov. 2015. “Its [sic] not about jelena, its about the album, it came after 4 years, she waited to tell us the whole story,” the fan wrote.

Well, fans know that Selena hasn’t been afraid to drop a number to seemingly take a jab at her ex! In “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena sings, “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.” Of course, many fans took this as a reference to how fast Justin put a ring on Hailey Baldwin’s finger in June 2018, so soon after he reportedly cut romantic ties with Selena in March of 2018.

selena gomez – cut you off (rare) lyrics: “i've been carrying it for fourteen-hundred and sixty days?” “how could i confuse that shit for love?" jelena = lasted 4 years

1460 days = 4 years#RareOutNow

Selena’s other apparent track about Justin, “Look At Her Now,” is more celebratory in tone, but no less shady. She addressed how she fell for Justin ( “It was her first real lover / His too ’til he had another”), the multiple alleged infidelities (“Oh, God, when she found out / Trust levels went way down”) before acknowledging she was better off. “Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go.”

Shortly after dropping the first two Justin-centric tracks, Selena went on the Zach Sang Show and admitted that she hopes her ex hears her new music. “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she said. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful. For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t. I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then, I get to turn things into art.”

“So naturally, for sure [I want him to listen],” Selena continued. “In general, the most important part is that the world got to hear it, and relate to it, and know that they aren’t alone because this feeling that everyone goes through in life is so real. And you just get destroyed. So, sure.”