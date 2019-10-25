Selena Gomez recently dropped a break-up anthem that certainly seems like it’s inspired by her lengthy on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez, 27, wants Justin Bieber, 25, to hear her new music! “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show on Oct. 25. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.” Selena recently dropped the dramatic ballad to “Lose You To Love Me” — which, unmistakably, makes reference to her lengthy on-again, off-again romance with Justin. In the song, she states “you replaced us in two months,” which fits with the timeline: Justin and Selena last broke things off in Mar. 2018, and he was already back with Hailey Baldwin, 22, in June.

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Selena continued. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then, I get to turn things into art.” Selena followed up the dramatic ballad with “Look At Her Now” — an empowering anthem that also makes reference to the Justin romance. In the lyrics, she says the relationship was “shiny until it wasn’t” but that she “knows she’ll find love again.” Overall, the theme of the song is that she “dodged a bullet,” re: being the one to marry Justin.

After Justin reunited with Hailey, things quickly escalated: the pair were engaged and then legally married by Sept. 2018! The move seemed like a rebound to some, but Justin and Hailey very much stayed together and had their official wedding ceremony in South Carolina just last month!

“So naturally, for sure [I want him to listen],” Selena continued. “In general, the most important part is that the world got to hear it, and relate to it, and know that they aren’t alone because this feeling that everyone goes through in life is so real. And you just get destroyed. So, sure.”

Justin has yet to respond to the new music, but many believe Hailey did by posting a screenshot of Summer Walker‘s “I’ll Kill You” — but Hailey later denied that’s what she was doing.