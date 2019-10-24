Selena Gomez Says She ‘Dodged A Bullet’ In 2nd New Song After Ex Justin Bieber Marries Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez made us cry in her first post-breakup anthem since Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin, and 24 hours later, she’s making us dance! Now, Selena is declaring ‘she’ll find love’ again.

If you haven’t gotten the memo, Selena Gomez is seriously over that ex — but we’re not naming names. The 26-year-old singer made that extra clear with the release of her new song, “Look At Her Now,” which she surprised fans with on Oct. 23 — Selenators just had 24 hours to process her first single of 2019, “Lose You To Love Me.” The first song was a bittersweet ballad about being scorned by an ex-love, and yet again, fans are convinced this follow-up track is about Justin Bieber, 25. But Selena put the tears and piano keys away to deliver a post-breakup jam we can dance to in the club in “Look At Her Now”!

“Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now / Watch her go,” Selena sings in one of the verses. Of course, Selena’s most significant relationship that lasted “a few years” — and caused drama that lasted just as long — was her on-again, off-again romance with the Biebs, with a timeline that ran between 2009-2018! Their official split happened in March 2018, and by May of that year, Justin reconnected with model Hailey Baldwin, 22. They tied the knot just months later in Sept. 2018.

Selena matched the fierceness of her lyrics with a music video that screamed BSE — Big Selena Energy. The Disney alum’s future really is bright, because she blinded us in a silver-panneled dress from Nicki Minaj’s “Fendi Prints On” collection. She also rocked the ultimate bad babe material — black PVC — and all we can say is yes, we’re looking at you now, Selena.

With two singles dropped within the span of a day, all eyes are on Justin as well. “Back to back ?! LIKE oof Justin is in it for a full course meal + desserts #LookAtHerNow,” one fan tweeted, while another gushed on Twitter, “This song is about Justin Bieber too 😂 #LookAtHerNow YAS QUEEN YASSS.”