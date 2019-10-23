Hailey Baldwin Defends Herself Against Rumors She’s Trolling Selena Gomez After Justin Bieber Song

Hailey Baldwin is over the fan-created drama surrounding her and Selena Gomez, firing back on social media after she was accused of dissing the singer’s new song.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is done with the rapid speculation about whether a post she made to her Instagram story was about Selena Gomez, 27. On Oct. 23, Hailey responded directly to fan speculation, calling the rumors totally unfounded. The conversation began after Selena dropped her new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” and fans wondered if it was about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, 25. Almost immediately after the song came out, Hailey took to her Instagram story to reveal what song she was listening to, and it happened to be “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker. Fans immediately assumed that Hailey’s post was directed toward Selena.

“Please stop with this nonsense…there is no ‘response,'” Hailey wrote. “this is complete BS.” However, it hasn’t stopped the fans from talking about this love triangle. As soon as Selena announced her new song, fans began to speculate that it was about her on/off relationship with Justin. Selena took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to announce the title of the breakup ballad, and fans jumped at the opportunity to share their thoughts on what the meaning behind the tune could be. One fan chimed in on Twitter to add to the conversation, writing, “Justin Bieber stans crying because Selena Gomez’s new song might be about him. But his whole discography is about her, he is still googling her name to see her outfit and even his own wife is obsessed with her so stfu. He might get exposed and y’all are scared.”

Of course, the speculation didn’t stop there. Since the song has been released, fans of the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress have been analyzing the lyrics. On Oct. 23, a fan shared on Twitter, “Selena Gomez just dragged the f**k outta Justin Bieber in her new song.” While the song didn’t include specifics, there was enough vague detail to allow listeners an idea of what Selena was singing about. One verse, in particular, chronicles an emotional moment for the singer, as she croons, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.”

Selena Gomez dropped an honest and vulnerable song roastingJustin Bieber and minutes later Hailey Baldwin’s posts this lmaooooooineedtogotobed pic.twitter.com/WCOmGLTxVq — CK (@ckmont) October 23, 2019

Fans know all too well that Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted from 2011 until 2018. While the pair often reconciled and got back together after their breakups, it looked like they were giving it one more shot in late 2017. However by March 2018, Selena and Justin officially called it quits. In July of the same year, Justin and Hailey got engaged and celebrated their second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019. Justin and Hailey have really been enjoying married life. As for Selena, she definitely let her fans in to a more serious part of her life with her new track, and they cannot wait for more!