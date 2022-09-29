Selena Gomez Speaks Out About ‘Kindness’ Following Hailey Bieber Interview: ‘Words Matter’

Selena Gomez, 30, took to TikTok to break her silence on the recent interview that Hailey Bieber, 25, gave about Justin Bieber‘s past relationship with Selena. After Hailey addressed the online rumors that she “stole” Justin from Selena, the pop star told her fan base that has seen the online comments and was not pleased. “I think some of the things that I don’t need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said on the Sept. 29 post. “And all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want – that’s it,” she added in reference to her beauty brand Rare Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free makeup line.

selena gomez is truly one of the kindest people on this planet because the fact that she can get on live and preach kindness after hailey tried to steal her moment and speak for her…we really don’t deserve her pic.twitter.com/qCSZeZJFlS — jonny (@smgiscoming) September 29, 2022

The “Back to You” singer also went on to thank her fans for their continuous support, but to keep the brand’s message in mind. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter,” she said. Selena also told her fans that the issue is greater than the smaller things going on. “So it ain’t coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you,” the singer concluded.

Selena’s video comes just two days after Hailey told the Call Her Daddy podcast her “truth” regarding the online claims that she was involved Justin from Selena during their relationship. “Not one time,” Hailey said in dispute of the claims. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

The Vogue cover model also added that she knows without a doubt there was never an overlap between their relationship and Justin’s relationship with Selena. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18,” Hailey said. Although some people online may doubt Hailey and Justin’s timeline, his wife added that the internet will always speculate. “The timeline of things and a lot of the hate and perpetuation [from fans] comes from [thinking] like, ‘Oh you stole him,’” she explained. “And I guess that comes from the fact that they wish he ended up with someone else, and that’s fine. Wish that all you want, but that’s not the case.”

Selena’s off-and-on romance with Justin lasted from 2010 until their final split in 2018. While Justin and Hailey began dating around 2015, when they were spotted out to dinner in New York City. But it was not until June 2018 that the pair were confirmed to be dating once again, and by that September they were officially married. On Sept. 13, Hailey shared a throwback wedding photo to her Instagram to celebrate their four years of marriage. She captioned the post, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.”