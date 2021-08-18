Rare Beauty CMO Reveals Selena Gomez ‘Works Hard’ To Inspire Women To ‘Be Who They Are’ & ‘Embrace Uniqueness’

Selena Gomez ensures Rare Beauty sticks to its mission to break down unrealistic standards of beauty. CMO Katie Welch speaks to HL about how she does it.

Selena Gomez saw a hole in the beauty industry and decided to fill it herself with the launch of Rare Beauty in September 2020. Now, the inclusive, impactful brand will be featured in BoxyCharm’s September Luxe box, giving subscribers the chance to try out one of SelGo’s highly-coveted products, like the refreshing With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm or ultra-pigmented Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette. Sticking with Selena’s goal to provide women with a beauty line that “makes you feel good without hiding what makes you unique,” Rare Beauty CMO Katie Welch revealed how the mega-star “works closely” with the team on everything to make sure it aligns with her mission.

“Selena said it best when she said: ‘I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness.’ Rare Beauty is about using makeup as a tool for celebrating what makes us different. It’s about owning what makes you rare,” Katie told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the major BoxyCharm box drop. “We believe you are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. This inspires the environment that we foster online and offline, and words that we live by every day.”

Before the makeup products were even on the market, Selena’s Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund which is “part of Rare Beauty’s commitment to give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health.” “Rare Beauty donates 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund and raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, corporate partners, and individuals in our community to increase access to mental health services in educational settings,” Katie explained.

BoxyCharm September Box subscribers will receive some of Rare Beauty’s best selling items and Selena’s favorites, including the Blot & Glow Touch Up Kit. “The Blot & Glow Touch Up Kit was entirely Selena’s idea and inspiration,” Katie admitted. “She wanted an easy-to-use product that cut the shine and not the glow — and we’re obsessed with it!”

The BoxyCharm Luxe Box — which is delivered on a quarterly basis and contains 8 full-sized products with an average $395 value — will include Rare Beauty’s products that are “made for everyday self-expression.” “Selena wanted to create products that were both high performance and weightless. In addition, she wanted to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty—and beyond—that supports mental well-being across age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, physical or mental ability, and perspective,” Katie said. “We like to say it’s makeup made to feel good in without hiding what make you unique.”

The BoxyCharm Lue Box is available September 1st. This is the FIRST subscription box that will be including the new celeb beauty line and Selena is so thrilled to be a part of the “Charmer” family.