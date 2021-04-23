Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover To Show Off New Rare Beauty Products — Before & After Pics

Selena Gomez is platinum blonde now and she looks absolutely incredible. The Rare Beauty founder just showed off her new look on Instagram and fans can’t get enough.

Selena Gomez is ready to see if blondes really do have more fun. The beloved singer and actress, 28, took to her Rare Beauty Instagram page on April 23 to show off her newly bleached tresses and there’s no doubt the new ‘do suits her. Her naturally dark brunette locks have been transformed into an icy blonde and although it’s far from natural, the look really suits her.

Selena’s roots are still dark brown, giving her that perfect touch of 90’s grunge vibe. She’s totally bare faced for the selfie and in her accompanying caption she explained she’s choosing all new shades of make-up to match her paler hue. “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now.”

Selena has the added luxury of being able to choose her new colors from her very own make-up line. She launched Rare Beauty in September 2020 and since then it’s become hugely popular. Even Billie Eilish loves it.

When it first launched Selena emphasized the importance of celebrating every form of beauty for her new make-up brand, saying, “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

Selena’s bold new hair color isn’t the only change she’s made recently. Last week she showed off a brand new tattoo — a dainty black cross on her collarbone.

Selena’s longtime tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared a video of Selena rocking the new ink on his Instagram page on April 15. In the black and white clip, Selena is draped in a smock with the camera zoomed in on the little cross that has been added to her collection of body art.

The celebrity tattoo artist spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about his work and said, “Selena reached out not too long ago, just saying she really wanted to get tattooed, not sure what and was thinking something big. We almost did a big cross and we designed it and looked at it and just decided like it didn’t fit.”

After that, “We had it in a couple different spots that were hidden, but she really wanted it to show it. She really wanted it to be forward facing, so it’s done front facing. And also, it’s done soft. It’s not super dark, or, you know, heavy blacks. Kind of like the same way I did Rihanna’s tattoos on her front. They’re very cut inks, they’re very diluted. So they’re softer they will blend in, and not be like a super aggressive big tattoo on,” he explained.

Bang Bang said that “She took it really well. It took, I don’t know maybe a minute and a half to do. And she came in with a couple friends who also got tattoos, and it was, it was fun, it was cool,” adding, “She’s a sweetheart. She’s as nice a person as you can know. “

The new tattoo has significant meaning for Selena, who recently shared that she’s in a very “spiritual” place in this new chapter of her life. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much—I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through.”