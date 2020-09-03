Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Collection: Shop 10 Amazing Products From Her New Makeup Line

Selena Gomez’s new cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, has officially launched & you can shop all of her amazing products, right here!

Ever since the beautiful Selena Gomez, 28, broke the news on Feb. 4 that she was launching her very own cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The star took to Instagram live where she announced her newest venture and nearly eight months later, the brand is finally here! Her first line of beauty products officially launched on September 3 and is available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and is sold exclusively at Sephora, on Sephora.com, and RareBeauty.com. Selena’s makeup collection consists of 14 categories with a whopping total of 150 product SKUs. Each product in the collection has a back story and was inspired by something in Selena’s life, including the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner which was inspired by a calligrapher. The best part about Selena’s collection is that for every single product sold, one percent of all sales, as well as funds raised from partners, will be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund which helps increase access to mental health resources.

Selena gushed about her new beauty brand, saying, “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite Rare Beauty products from lipsticks to eyeliner and even beauty tools, which you can shop for right here, right now!

1. Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

This lightweight foundation gives you buildable coverage and feels truly weightless on the skin. It is made with concentrated pigments to give you medium to full coverage and is available in a whopping 48 shades, so you will surely find one to match your skin tone, plus, it works well on all skin types from normal to oily, and even dry. Best of all, it’s vegan and cruelty-free and is formulated without sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, and more harmful ingredients. $29, sephora.com



2. Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick

This vegan and cruelty-free matte lipstick is available in 12 shades and leaves your lips with a soft velvety finish. The lipstick goes on weightless, is hydrating, and also is super buildable. Apply one swipe for a light pop of color or keep applying until you achieve the bold hue that suits you. While there are over a dozen colors to choose from, Selena’s go-to is the shade Inspire, which is a bright red. $20, sephora.com

3. Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Just like the foundation, this concealer is also available in 48 shades which makes it easy for you to find the right color to match your skin tone. It gives you medium coverage and doesn’t get cakey while leaving you with a bright but subtle glow. Selena’s shade is 250W – which is a light-medium with warm peach undertones. $19, sephora.com

4. With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

This buttery soft lip balm is available in eight shades – all of which are neutral hues ranging from nude to pink. It’s super hydrating and gives your lips a subtle pop of color that is very natural and perfect to wear during the day. The balm leaves you with a dewy finish and it’s not sticky which is an added bonus! $16, sephora.com

5. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This lightweight liquid blush is available in eight shades – four of which are dewy and four that are matte. It lasts all day long, is blendable, and buildable so you can add a drop for a lightly flushed look or add more for a dramatic look. Plus, it comes in a super cute bottle with a round gold handle. $20, sephora.com

6. Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

You are going to be obsessed with this liquid highlighter that comes in eight luminous shades. Selena’s go-to shade is Mesmerize – which is a rose bronze hue. The highlighter is super silky, giving you a gorgeous shimmer that is long-lasting and easy to blend in and build up. $22, sephora.com

7. Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

This liquid eyeliner is one of our favorite products from Selena’s new beauty line and it actually holds a special place in Selena’s heart as it is inspired by a calligrapher and is comprised of more than 1000 individual hairs. It comes in one standard color – matte black – and it lasts all day long, is waterproof, and ultra-pigmented. We have a feeling this is going to be your new go-to eyeliner. $19, sephora.com

8. Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer

This primer is the perfect base for all of your makeup. It comes in two sizes – standard and mini – so you can keep one at home or one in your purse, plus, the mini is great for traveling. The gel primer works an all skin types – normal, oily, and dry – plus, it is silicone-free. It’s formulated with ultra-fine pearls that leave your skin with a subtle but gorgeous glow before you even apply your makeup. $26, sephora.com

9. Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

This convenient to carry two-in-one touch-up kit is the ultimate product to keep in your purse for on-the-go refreshment. Included in the kit are blotting papers and a powder-filled puff that leaves you feeling refreshed anytime anywhere. We love that both products are included in one easy compact because now you don’t have to carry both products separately – instead, you have both in one convenient place. Even better, once you run out, you can buy the refills so you can always keep the compact. The blotting papers are $5 and the powder-puff is $15 when sold seperately. $26, sephora.com

10. Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge

This makeup sponge is going to be your new favorite tool. It’s super plush and shaped like a diamond with a pointy tip so that it can get in hard to reach places and give you a precise application. It’s latex-free and multi-faceted with flat sides which allows you to use the sponge to its full capacity for a variety of facial areas, while the base is rounded to help you blend and buff. The sponge works best when it is damp to give you a seamless application. $14, sephora.com