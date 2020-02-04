Selena Gomez made a major announcement when she took to her live Instagram story to share that she would be creating her own ‘Rare Beauty’ line of cosmetics in partnership with Sephora!

Selena Gomez is branching out beyond acting and music and diving headfirst into the world of business and cosmetics! The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, 27, took to her Instagram story on Feb. 4 for a live video where she broke the thrilling news! “If you’re just tuning in,” she began the clip from her stories, bobbing her head forward in excitement and disbelief. “I’m announcing my line! My beauty line.” From there, Selena parsed out what minimal details she could about the upcoming project, saying, “It is called ‘Rare Beauty.'” Of course, fans were so excited for the singer’s new venture, and there are a few more particulars we know about the brand!

Selena’s cosmetic line, named after her 2020 album of the same name, will be in partnership with Sephora. The makeup and beauty products will be sold exclusively at the store and on Rare Beauty’s official website and will be made available in summer 2020 — an official date has yet to be announced. What’s more, Selena’s brand is already quietly taking over social media. Rare Beauty has its own Instagram account and, as of the publishing of this story, has over 980 thousand followers!

The announcement kicks off quite an exciting year for Selena, who truly ended 2019 and began the new year on a high note. The singer’s album, Rare, took the Billboard number one slot on the 200 chart on Jan. 21, and Selena couldn’t have been more excited or thankful to her fans for helping her reach the accomplishment. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget,” she shared in a humble statement to her fans. “All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.”

For fans of the singer, Selena’s comeback was an all around delight. Despite some nerves, Selena made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, where she performed her album’s singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” to resounding applause. All told, Selena is ready to take on the next chapter of her life with a newfound confidence all her own. Fans cannot wait to learn more about her cosmetics collection in the future!